This is why toxic animals do not poison themselves

The forests of New Guinea are home to small, dull birds with deadly secrets. It is called Hooded Piohui, and its orange and black wings are mixed with poison.

Just touching Pitoui’s wings will make you feel like it’s on fire. However, if you take a small amount of batrachotoxin, called BTX for short, the poison can cause the sodium channels to fail, leading to paralysis and even death.

“These poisons can be thought of as a kind of natural medicine. It’s what animals use to protect themselves, because … does it make the animal trying to eat a very unpleasant sensation? In the worst case, it kills what you are trying to eat. ” Daniel Minor, Biophysicist at the Cardiovascular Institute, University of California, San Francisco. (Learn the difference between poisonous and toxic animals.)

Scientists believe that Pitowi obtains toxins from the prey of small beetles rather than producing its own toxins.The same mechanism is suspected Poison dart frog People in Latin America also have BTX on brightly colored skin.

All of this leads to interesting questions. How can you prevent poisonous animals like Pitowi from poisoning themselves?

For decades, birds and frogs have evolved specially adapted sodium channels that are unaffected by BTX, which are the parts of the body that nerves, brain cells, and muscle cells need to function properly. Is the best theory. After all, there are some examples of animals that shrug toxins this way, such as the Egyptian mongoose, which can tolerate cobra toxins.

but, Study published today General Physiology Journal Overturn that concept.

Researchers provide evidence that Pitohui and poison dart frogs have what is called a “toxin sponge,” or a protein that wipes out deadly toxins before they cause damage.

Find evidence of “toxin sponge” protein

In the lab, miners and colleagues reproduced the genes responsible for sodium channels in Pitohui and Poison dart frogs and placed them in living cells of various species exposed to BTX. These cells succumb to toxins, suggesting that toxic animal sodium channels are not resistant to BTX. However, when they injected BTX into living frogs of different species, only poisonous frogs survived.

“It gives us a clue that there is something that basically protects the channel from seeing this toxin,” says Minor. His main theory is sponge protein, which he previously identified. In 2019, the minor lab A toxin sponge that immunizes bullfrogs against another powerful poison called saxitoxin.. He hasn’t found anything similar to either the poison dart frog or the poison dart frog yet, but that’s certainly a goal, he says. (((Read about the poisonous frogs found in Peru. )

Rebecca TurvinHe is an evolutionary biologist at the University of California, Berkeley and has been conducting research. How poison dart frogs tolerate another neurotoxin called epibatidineI was impressed with the result.

“Sodium channels, especially considering my research line [poison frogs] Not sensitive to batrachotoxin, but this is not what we expected. ” National Geographic Explorer..

But she also warned against over-generalizing the results. “This is just one of many toxins that frogs have,” she says. “But I’m sure about the cases they tested.”

Toxin research can lead to medical progress

Birds on distant islands and rainforest frogs may seem like a niche topic to study, but unraveling their biological magic can be applied to people everywhere.

“Toxins have historically played an important role in targeting specific proteins and discovering their function, and they also serve as the basis for drug design,” says Tarvin. .. (((Find a way poison can save your life someday.. )

For example, one component of bullfrog venom has been shown to have several Anti-cancer effect in lab testTetrodotoxin, which exists in various creatures from puffer fish to newts, New anesthetic..

“The most interesting question for me is why these animals don’t commit suicide with this toxin,” says Miner. “But this is [also] It will tell you something really fundamentally important about biological systems. “