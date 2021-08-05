Health
This is why toxic animals do not poison themselves
The forests of New Guinea are home to small, dull birds with deadly secrets. It is called Hooded Piohui, and its orange and black wings are mixed with poison.
Just touching Pitoui’s wings will make you feel like it’s on fire. However, if you take a small amount of batrachotoxin, called BTX for short, the poison can cause the sodium channels to fail, leading to paralysis and even death.
“These poisons can be thought of as a kind of natural medicine. It’s what animals use to protect themselves, because … does it make the animal trying to eat a very unpleasant sensation? In the worst case, it kills what you are trying to eat. ” Daniel Minor, Biophysicist at the Cardiovascular Institute, University of California, San Francisco. (Learn the difference between poisonous and toxic animals.)
Scientists believe that Pitowi obtains toxins from the prey of small beetles rather than producing its own toxins.The same mechanism is suspected Poison dart frog People in Latin America also have BTX on brightly colored skin.
All of this leads to interesting questions. How can you prevent poisonous animals like Pitowi from poisoning themselves?
For decades, birds and frogs have evolved specially adapted sodium channels that are unaffected by BTX, which are the parts of the body that nerves, brain cells, and muscle cells need to function properly. Is the best theory. After all, there are some examples of animals that shrug toxins this way, such as the Egyptian mongoose, which can tolerate cobra toxins.
but, Study published today General Physiology Journal Overturn that concept.
Researchers provide evidence that Pitohui and poison dart frogs have what is called a “toxin sponge,” or a protein that wipes out deadly toxins before they cause damage.
Find evidence of “toxin sponge” protein
In the lab, miners and colleagues reproduced the genes responsible for sodium channels in Pitohui and Poison dart frogs and placed them in living cells of various species exposed to BTX. These cells succumb to toxins, suggesting that toxic animal sodium channels are not resistant to BTX. However, when they injected BTX into living frogs of different species, only poisonous frogs survived.
“It gives us a clue that there is something that basically protects the channel from seeing this toxin,” says Minor. His main theory is sponge protein, which he previously identified. In 2019, the minor lab A toxin sponge that immunizes bullfrogs against another powerful poison called saxitoxin.. He hasn’t found anything similar to either the poison dart frog or the poison dart frog yet, but that’s certainly a goal, he says. (((Read about the poisonous frogs found in Peru. )
Rebecca TurvinHe is an evolutionary biologist at the University of California, Berkeley and has been conducting research. How poison dart frogs tolerate another neurotoxin called epibatidineI was impressed with the result.
“Sodium channels, especially considering my research line [poison frogs] Not sensitive to batrachotoxin, but this is not what we expected. ” National Geographic Explorer..
But she also warned against over-generalizing the results. “This is just one of many toxins that frogs have,” she says. “But I’m sure about the cases they tested.”
Toxin research can lead to medical progress
Birds on distant islands and rainforest frogs may seem like a niche topic to study, but unraveling their biological magic can be applied to people everywhere.
“Toxins have historically played an important role in targeting specific proteins and discovering their function, and they also serve as the basis for drug design,” says Tarvin. .. (((Find a way poison can save your life someday.. )
For example, one component of bullfrog venom has been shown to have several Anti-cancer effect in lab testTetrodotoxin, which exists in various creatures from puffer fish to newts, New anesthetic..
“The most interesting question for me is why these animals don’t commit suicide with this toxin,” says Miner. “But this is [also] It will tell you something really fundamentally important about biological systems. “
Sources
2/ https://www.nationalgeographic.com/animals/article/heres-why-poisonous-animals-dont-poison-themselves
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]