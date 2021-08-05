Air pollution is associated with an increased risk of dementia, according to a US-based study





According to a study conducted in the United States, even the slightest increase in levels of fine particle contamination (PM2.5) is associated with an increased risk of dementia in people living in those areas. Researchers at the University of Washington used data from two large, long-term research projects. One is the measurement of air pollution, which started in the late 1970s, and the other, which started in 1994, is about risk factors for dementia. They identified an association between particulate matter below PM2.5 or 2.5 micrometers and dementia. “We found that an increase of 1 microgram per cubic meter of exposure corresponded to a 16% increase in the risk of dementia from all causes. A similar association was found for Alzheimer’s disease.” , Said Rachel Schaffer, lead author of the study. Studied as a PhD student at the University of Washington. research method Published in the Journal Environmental Health Perspectives on August 4, the study surveyed more than 4,000 Seattle residents enrolled in the Adult Thinking Change (ACT) Survey. Of these residents, researchers have identified more than 1,000 people who have been diagnosed with dementia at any given time since the ACT study began in 1994. Once the dementia patients were identified, the researchers compared the average contamination exposure of each participant up to the age at which the dementia patients were diagnosed. For example, if a person was diagnosed with dementia at age 72, the researchers compared the contamination exposure of other participants during the 10 years before each participant reached age 72. Researchers have found that a difference of only 1 microgram per cubic meter between dwellings is associated with a 16 percent higher incidence of dementia. “Air pollution is an important potentially correctable risk factor.” Although there are many factors such as diet, exercise, and genetics associated with an increased risk of developing dementia, air pollution is currently recognized as one of the major potentially correctable risk factors. increase. The latest results add to this set of evidence suggesting that air pollution has a neurodegenerative effect and that reducing people’s exposure to air pollution may help reduce the burden of dementia. .. “How we understood the role of air pollution exposure in health evolved from what we initially thought was fairly limited to respiratory problems, and then to the effects on the cardiovascular system. And now there is evidence of its effects on the brain, “Shepard said. .. “Many people are exposed throughout the population, so even the slightest changes in relative risk can be important on a population scale,” she added. Read again: This supercomputer helps you understand dementia, brain tumors and find new drugs Read again: Lockdown 2.0 did not reduce pollution in India, Delhi saw a 125% jump at NO2 levels: Report

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/science/story/air-pollution-linked-greater-risk-dementia-us-study-1837261-2021-08-05 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

