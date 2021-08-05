Health
How Texas Parents Protect Children from COVID Delta Variants
The number of younger cases of the virus is increasing in adult hospitals as delta variants facilitate COVID-19 cases and hospitalization throughout central Texas.
At the Dell Children’s Medical Center in Central Texas, Austin’s largest children’s hospital, the number of doctors and COVID-19 patients has increased in recent weeks, said Dr. Mina Ayer, chief medical officer at Dell Children’s Medical Center. increase.
Some of the children with COVID-19 in the hospital were asymptomatic and were hospitalized for other reasons, and regular COVID-19 testing revealed that they had the virus. I made it.
However, due to the symptoms of COVID-19, more children are coming. They span all age groups, but most are children over the age of 12. They are children who are eligible to be vaccinated but not vaccinated.
“It shouldn’t happen,” says Iyer.
What’s happening in the hospital:Austin’s health officials warn that the number of COVID cases has skyrocketed and only 16 ICU beds are available in the area.
Children with symptomatological COVID-19 are also getting sick, showing more serious symptoms than the previous wave of illness, Iyer says. There are also pre-existing conditions such as obesity, weakened immune system, and chronic illness, and there is a risk of worsening COVID-19 results.
Dell Children did not yet need to accept adult COVID-19 patients during this surge, but staff are preparing to manage as the virus changes, increasing the number of pediatric patients with COVID-19. I hope that you will continue to have the ability to respond to. Currently, Dell Children’s does not run out of beds in regular or intensive care units.
But planning is difficult, Iyer says. “The virus changes every day,” she says.
Sources
2/ https://www.statesman.com/story/news/healthcare/2021/08/05/dell-childrens-offers-parents-tips-prevent-kids-getting-sick-covid-19-delta-variant-cases-increase-h/5491268001/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]