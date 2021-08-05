Health
COVID pandemic may have increased the risk of falls in the elderly
Ann Arbor – According to a new national poll by the University of Michigan, changes in physical activity during the COVID pandemic may have increased the risk of falls for older people.
More than one-third of those surveyed between the ages of 50 and 80 said that physical activity decreased during the first 10 months of the pandemic. More than a quarter say they are sicker than they were before the pandemic.
Another discovery of UM National poll on healthy aging Many of them said they were at increased risk of falling.
Studies on falls suggest that the fear of falls combined with reduced physical activity may increase the risk of falls in the future.
Poll leaders hope that increasing awareness of this issue will make adults more motivated, especially if the pandemic makes them less active.
advertisement
Twenty-five percent of older people in polls say they experienced falls in the first 10 months of the pandemic. 40% of them experienced multiple falls during the same period.
Polls show that certain groups of older people, such as women, black adults, adults over 65, and older people experiencing loneliness, have additional help to reduce the risk of falls and improve physical activity. I also found that it might be necessary.
Polls based on the UM Healthcare Institute for Policy Innovation were supported by Michigan Medicine and AARP.
In this poll conducted in January 2021, responses were received from adults aged 50 to 80 and over nationwide.
“Many older people fall each year, and pandemics were no exception. Many falls cause at least minor injuries in this age group, and one-third require medical attention,” said UM Nursing School. The fall researcher who is an assistant professor and cooperated with the poll team Jeff Hoffman, Said in the release.
advertisement
“Physical conditioning can make a big difference in maintaining independence, such as avoiding a fall, but it can also make a difference in how well someone responds to a fall and recovers. Physical health and activity. Not only is it very important to focus on prevention now, including family safety and social factors that can increase risk. “
Each year, more than 32,000 elderly people die from falls or injuries during falls.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the number is expected to increase as the US population ages.
Poll Director Pretty Marani The report also stated that the relationship between increased lack of dating and loneliness during a pandemic could lead to changes in fall risk, mobility, and activity levels.
According to the report, those who reported lack of dating were at increased risk of falling.
“Healthcare providers and loved ones need to encourage more interactions with safe physical activity, especially for the majority of older people vaccinated with COVID-19, as their lives approach normal. “Marani said in the release.
advertisement
“We need to make up for the lost time and get the elderly on track or back on track. To help protect their independence by reducing the risk of falls and major injuries associated with falls. Move and strengthen. It would be even better if this happened in connection with social interaction. “
An additional poll result was that 28% of older people who were injured in a fall during a pandemic delayed or avoided the appropriate medical care needed at that time. Forty percent of respondents in this group said the pandemic was the reason they didn’t seek care.
“Falls are a serious health and safety concern for older people,” Alison Bryant, senior vice president of research at AARP, said in a statement. “Thankfully, there are many ways to reduce the risk of falls, such as using bright light bulbs, removing floor coverings, and making simple home modifications such as keeping electrical cords out of the way.”
advertisement
Read the entire voting report here..
Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit-All rights reserved.
..
Sources
2/ https://www.clickondetroit.com/all-about-ann-arbor/2021/08/05/u-m-covid-pandemic-may-have-increased-fall-risk-for-older-adults/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]