Michigan’s Vulnerability Is “High” As COVID Dominates the United States Again

Detroit – Situations that affect Michigan’s ability to respond appropriately COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) According to the outbreak, the state is vulnerable to “high” vulnerabilities. National COVID Vulnerability Index..

In the past few weeks, the COVID epidemic has increased again across the United States, caused by the more contagious strain of the virus, the delta variant. Although the coronavirus vaccine has proven to be effective against mutants, some “breakthrough” cases have recently been reported among vaccinated individuals, with some There are concerns.

Pfizer, the pharmaceutical company behind the circulating coronavirus vaccine, Requested urgent permission for third vaccination -“Booster” shots-if needed if the case continues to progress and the strain continues to evolve. Boosters will boost people’s immunity to the virus, but officials say it’s not needed yet.

not yet, Cases are increasing nationwide at an alarming rate After many states see signs of improvement as vaccination rates rise.Health officials say most COVID infections, hospitalizations and deaths in the United States Occurs between unvaccinated individuals..

As COVID infections increase in Michigan, the states with the lowest virus metrics ever at the beginning of this summer Researchers say the state is vulnerable Due to several factors causing COVID-19.

America COVID-19 Community Vulnerability IndexCreated by Surgo Ventures, assess how well the community can respond to the “health, economic and social impact of COVID-19 without appropriate response and additional support”. The data is categorized by county in each state to which each vulnerability level is assigned.

Overall, researchers Michigan is “high” vulnerable As of August 5, COVID-19 has occurred.

Let’s look at the data from the COVID-19 Vulnerability Index that contributes to that label:

Factors that endanger Michigan

Data from the COVID-19 Vulnerability Index show that several factors make Michigan vulnerable to virus outbreaks.

The most important factors affecting vulnerabilities include resident health and living conditions, population density, and problems within the healthcare system.

According to the index, quite a few High risk resident I live in the northern half of the Lower Peninsula of Michigan and the entire Upper Peninsula. High-risk individuals are those who are more likely to have COVID, such as the elderly and individuals with underlying illnesses such as respiratory disease, heart disease, obesity, diabetes, and immunodeficiency-related medical conditions. report Read.

In addition to high-risk individuals, many Michigan residents are reported to live or work. High risk environment.. For example, people who work or live in nursing homes or prisons throughout the state are considered to be in a high-risk environment. That is, it is a place where people are likely to be exposed to or vulnerable to COVID infection.

In the southern half of the Lower Peninsula, High population density It may contribute to the spread of the more prevalent virus in a short period of time. Areas such as Metro Detroit, Flint, Kalamazoo, and Grand Rapids are particularly vulnerable to the spread of the virus due to their large population, the report shows. Most of the northern half of Michigan has an average or low population density.

Researchers say some counties in Michigan are particularly at risk How their healthcare system works.. The report identifies the capacity and readiness of each community’s healthcare system to support COVID by examining factors such as the number of beds available in the area, pharmacies, and healthcare costs. For example, county health systems such as Isabella, Macomb, and Monroe are labeled as high risk by reports. That is, their healthcare system may not be ready to respond to another outbreak. Some other Michigan counties are labeled average to high risk, depending on the state of their health care system.

One of the key factors that makes Michigan vulnerable to the outbreak of COVID is Mobility of its inhabitants, According to the report. Michigander has been on the move for the past few weeks and seems to be going to more places and shrinking social distances. Especially since Independence Day saw a huge surge in state mobility.

How has mobility changed among Michigan residents since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020? Photo courtesy of COVID-19 Community Vulnerability Index (Surgo Ventures)

Researchers say that reducing mobility is an important step in reducing the spread of the virus, but apparently some people are unable to increase their social distance for work.

The index is vulnerable to outbreaks by counties or states, taking into account factors such as the socioeconomic status of community residents, household status and access to plumbing, and the number of COVID test sites available per county. Determine if.

Click here to see all the elements included in the Michigan report.

Michigan COVID Hotspot

This index uses COVID-19 data, such as case count and hospitalization, to determine if there is a community that is acting as a “hotspot” for the virus.

As of August 5th index We list 15 Michigan counties on the Lower Peninsula as current COVID hotspots.

Currently, no county in Michigan is labeled as an “extreme hotspot.”

Michigan COVID data

The numbers are heading in the wrong direction again for Michigan.

Tuesday, August 3, Reported state The number of COVID cases increased by 2,605 in 4 days, and the 7-day moving average of new cases daily was 694- More than 5 times the average on July 1st.. After experiencing the worst surge in COVID infections and hospitalizations in the spring, the state reported the lowest viral indicators in June.

Currently, these indicators are on the rise again as Delta Variant, currently the most predominant COVID stock in the United States, passes through states and countries.

The latest COVID data from the state shows that Michigan’s positive COVID test rate is approaching 6% after hitting a low of less than 2% in June. Health experts say a positive test rate of over 3% is the cause of concern.

Click here for more information on Michigan COVID data.

According to the data from Covid Act Now — A group of engineers, epidemiologists, health professionals and public policy leaders who monitor and identify state risk levels for COVID-19 outbreaks-Michigan’s prevalence is currently 1.37 and is now on COVID. Each infected person means that they are infected, with an average of 1.37 others.

While rising indicators are a concern, the numbers reported by Michigan aren’t as bad as the state’s COVID surge this spring or last fall. Still, as the cold climate approaches, experts warn that as people move indoors, the virus can spread more easily, which could lead to more cases.

And the situation is getting worse nationwide. Michigan’s prevalence, which is considered high by Covid Act Now, is only the 15th highest in the country. Significant outbreaks are occurring in other states such as Florida, Louisiana, and Wisconsin.

US Open

According to the index, most of the Midwestern United States is highly vulnerable to COVID. Many southern states, as well as densely populated states such as Newyork and California, have “very high” vulnerability labels.

A US county labeled based on the August 5, 2021 COVID-19 vulnerability. The map is courtesy of the USCOVID-19 Community Vulnerability Index of Surgo Ventures. (Surgo Ventures)

Florida in particular is suffering again from the rampant COVID epidemic, Updated virus hospitalization record on August 1st -Set up last year before the vaccine became available. On Wednesday, more than 12,000 people across Florida were hospitalized with COVID, of which nearly 2,500 were in ICU beds.

read more: COVID: “There are so many beds” in Florida hospitals

With the increase in cases across the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated its mask guidelines. The CDC now recommends that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in some parts of the United States where COVID is skyrocketing. According to the CDC map..

The current 7 days are the case rate on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 to Tuesday, August 3, 2021, and the positive rate on Monday, July 26, 2021 to Sunday, August 1, 2021. The rate of change in the county at each level of infection is an absolute change compared to the previous 7 days. (CDC)

CDC Reversed the course The CDC currently wears masks indoors for people living in areas infected with the “high” (red on the map) or “significant” (orange) virus, regardless of vaccination status. Is recommended.

Many of Michigan were unaffected by the new guidelines at the time, as none of these categories were labeled. But that changed soon after the state released another round of COVID data earlier this week., Shows the increased metric. now, Almost half of Michigan Corresponds to the revised mask guidelines.

As incidents increase across the state Michigan authorities have released updated COVID school guidelines for face-to-face learning Wednesday prior to the next school year. Authorities encourage schools to implement multiple preventive strategies and encourage them to wear universal masks.

Many businesses and universities throughout Michigan and the United States require COVID vaccines and masks to prevent the spread of the virus on campus.

