7 Common Questions About Delta Variants: Findings | Today’s CU Boulder

Editor’s Note: The science surrounding COVID-19 and delta variants is evolving rapidly. The content of this article is subject to change over time to reflect the latest evidence.

This summer, the delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, continues to colonize the United States. States and local governments are now facing tough choices about how they can manage this latest phase of the pandemic. In addition to these difficult decisions, the CDC released new public health guidance last week based on unpublished data.

Kristen Bjorkman, COVID Science Director at CU Boulder’s BioFrontiers Institute, and Matthew McQueen, Professor of Integrated Physiology, spoke. Today’s CU boulder To answer some common questions about delta variants and vaccines. They include whether you can still rely on shots about how common breakthrough infections are in the United States.

Kristen Bjorkman and Matthew McQueen

Let’s talk about viral load. Do unvaccinated people infected with the delta variant show a higher burden than seen in other variants?

Regarding COVID-19, the higher the viral load, the higher the risk of transmitting the disease. Unvaccinated people infected with the delta mutant reportedly have about 1,000-fold higher viral load than the original strain of SARS-CoV-2 (which currently accounts for a small number of cases in the United States). increase. The delta variant also appears to produce about 5 to 20 times higher viral load than the first identified variant in the UK, alpha.

What about those who have been vaccinated? Do they also have higher viral load?

There are also multiple sources to support this claim. According to one estimate, vaccinated people infected with the delta mutant have five or six times the viral load found in breakthrough infections from other mutants. This makes sense because the mutations that caused the delta generally lead to higher viral loads.

Some news articles go beyond that, suggesting that the viral load in Delta’s groundbreaking case is not just high. This is the same load seen in unvaccinated people. What does the evidence show?

This claim has raised a lot of concern in recent weeks as it suggests that the protection provided by the COVID-19 vaccine is being eroded. It is primarily based on a CDC report describing the outbreak in Barnstable County, Massachusetts. In that case, researchers tested infected individuals for a parameter called CT. This indicates the presence of viral RNA and is often considered a substitute for viral load. However, there are some issues that complicate the interpretation of these data, some of which are identified in the report.

What are some of those issues?

Prior to the vaccine, CT was a reasonable substitute for viral load. However, it is unclear if that applies to vaccinated individuals. If an individual has a successful immune response, the infectious virus is destroyed, but RNA can remain. It explains why a COVID test could continue to be positive 19 months after recovery, eliminating the risk to others.

It is not yet known if the breakthrough cases of the vaccine really shed high levels of infectious virus. The Barnstable report clearly states that test results can be “affected by factors other than viral load” and “microbiological studies are needed.”

In addition, in an unpublished report from Singapore, breakthrough infections in vaccinated individuals achieved similar CT values ​​as in unvaccinated cases, but in a short period of time. Vaccinated people were able to clear the virus much faster than unvaccinated people. Another study at Imperial College London in the United Kingdom surveyed nearly 100,000 people from the United Kingdom between June 24 and July 12, 2021 (Delta was the predominant variant). When). Vaccinated individuals were found to have lower viral load on average compared to unvaccinated individuals.

So is there still a jury?

Although it cannot be ruled out that vaccinated people can shed high levels of delta mutants, current evidence cannot draw definitive conclusions.

How common are breakthrough cases among vaccinated people?

It is important to consider vaccination rates when asking this question. Take, for example, Boulder County. Almost 100% of individuals over the age of 75 in Boulder County receive at least one COVID-19 vaccine. In this extreme scenario, almost all cases that occur in people over the age of 75 are generally rare, but breakthrough infections.

Are breakthroughs the main cause of a pandemic?

There is no evidence available to support this. People who have been vaccinated and those who have not been vaccinated have been found to have a lower risk of infection. It is still seen that communities with high vaccination rates tend to have lower infection rates than communities with low vaccination rates.

More work needs to be done before we know how much risk a relatively rare breakthrough infection poses to the spread of the virus.

How effective is the vaccine?

Although booster shots may eventually be needed, the data show that the vaccine continues to provide excellent protection 6 months after vaccination. There is some new evidence from Israel that efficacy may decline over time in certain groups, such as immunocompromised people and the elderly.

Given the evolution of science, do people need to wear masks, even if they are vaccinated?

The effectiveness of universal masking depends on many factors, including the level of immunity in a particular community, compliance with mask adoption, and the quality of the mask used. What hasn’t changed is that the best precaution against COVID-19 is to get vaccinated.

Remember that exposure is important for both duration and intensity of exposure. If you are in a poorly ventilated and crowded indoor environment for long periods of time, where the vaccination status of the people around you is unknown, wearing a mask provides another protective layer. Of course, avoiding such an environment would eliminate that exposure altogether.

