Children’s COVID cases are skyrocketing in Florida children’s hospitals

Miami — More Florida children were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Tuesday than in any other state. This reflects a surge in serious illnesses in the age group, which is considered to have the lowest risk of serious illness outcomes, and many children are still vaccinated.

A total of 46 pediatric patients were admitted to a confirmed infection hospital in Florida, and an additional 22 were admitted to suspicious cases, according to federal hospital capacity data.

Only Texas reported a high total number of pediatric patients in hospitals with COVID-19 confirmed on Tuesday — 142 children — compared to 135 in Florida.

Cases are skyrocketing in all age groups in Florida, but a Miami Herald analysis of weekly case data reveals that the most rapid increase in the past month has occurred in children under 12 years of age. I did.

On June 29, the average number of new cases in Florida children under the age of 12 for 7 days was 205. By July 29, that number had increased more than seven times to 1,544, slightly more than the increase between the ages of 60 and 64. It has been vaccinated since March 15th.

Doctors and public health experts say that increased hospitalization to pediatric hospitals produces a more infectious delta variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 (producing about 1,000 times the viral load of the original coronavirus strain). And attributed to low vaccination rates among people under the age of 20.

Dr. Ronaldford, Chief Medical Officer at Jordy Maggio Children’s Hospital in the Memorial Healthcare System in Hollywood, has been working at a children’s hospital in South Florida in recent weeks since the surge in emergency room doctors in the spring and summer of 2020. He said he saw many children with symptoms.

“In previous iterations of the pandemic, they were more positive, but they were neither ill nor minimally ill,” Ford said of the changing impact of the pandemic on children. “This is not the case …. The proportion of pediatric patients is much higher and they are infected and symptomatic.”

According to Ford, the number of patients visiting the Memorial Health and Joe DiMaggio Children’s Emergency Room with COVID has also exploded, rising by nearly 1,000% from 23 in June to 240 in July.

“The rate of increase was really higher than we saw at a children’s hospital at any point in the pandemic,” Ford said. “That’s a concern for me.”

At the Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Miami, the emergency room has also been busy with a surge in pediatric patients for the past three to four weeks, said Dr. Marcos Mestre, chief medical officer at the hospital.

“There is no doubt that there will be a significant rise,” said Mestre, who admitted a total of 16 pediatric patients with COVID-19 in June, but surged to more than 60 in July. did.

Most patients admitted to Nicklaus Childrens in July, according to Mestre, are predominantly infectious delta mutants, accounting for more than 85% of the samples collected by the CDC in the southeastern United States in two weeks. It is said that he was infected with the strain. It ended on July 31st.

When the school reopens in two weeks and the Governor of Florida bans masks at the school, millions of children across the state rush to baths, classrooms, cafeterias and other indoor areas, the most of SARS-CoV-2. There is an increased risk of finding highly contagious strains. Many unvaccinated hosts to keep the disease spreading.

Infectious disease epidemiologist Mary Joe Trepka, a professor at Florida International University, said the surge in pediatric hospitalization last week could be prevented.

“It’s very disappointing,” she said. “These children were unable to make decisions that were affecting their health.”

Trepka said he was particularly worried about the children going back to school. She urged her parents to vaccinate eligible children over the age of 12. “It takes five weeks for your child to be fully vaccinated,” she said.

For parents, Trepka advised sending children back to school with effective face masks, such as the N95 Respirator Mask, to protect them from more contagious varieties.

“A thin cloth that falls from your nose does nothing to the child,” she said.

Ford, a pediatric hospitalist at Joe DiMaggio Children’s, urged his parents to prepare for the possibility of the child carrying the virus home.

“Even a child who comes home with minimal symptoms can spread this very effectively,” he said.

Ford finds a reliable source of information about pandemics and advises parents to play an active role in reassuring their children of unchanging precautions.

“I’ve never talked about it before: masking, social distance, hand hygiene, proper choices, staying home when sick,” he said.

With the resurgence of a pandemic that rekindles blockades and quarantine memories, parents should also pay attention to changes in their children’s behavior and mental health, Ford said. Many students have experienced anxiety and depression over the past year as a result of distance learning and isolation from friends.

“We are fully expecting children and adolescents with behavioral health complaints to come to our emergency department,” he said.

The increase in pediatric hospitalization follows a similar surge in new cases among children in Florida. The State Department of Health reported 10,785 new COVID-19 infections in children under the age of 12 during the week ending July 29.

Among those aged 12 to 19 years who are eligible for the vaccine, the health department reported more than 11,000 new cases during the same period.

Jason Salemi, an epidemiologist at the University of South Florida at Tampa, said deaths associated with a pandemic recurrence were more difficult to measure due to delays in reporting times and available data.

Seven deaths have been reported among children under the age of 16 since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, while Florida reported age-specific COVID-19 deaths to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in July. Report has stopped.

Mestre said that of the 15 children admitted to Nicklaus Children’s on Wednesday with COVID-19, about half were under the age of 12 and the youngest was two months. He said five children were in the intensive care unit.

Doctors note that they are currently one of the more vulnerable segments of the population, as children under the age of 12 are not eligible for the vaccine. Elderly Floridians, who are still at the highest risk of developing serious illness, are vaccinated prioritized and currently account for a small number of patients in South Florida hospitals, approximately 9 out of 10 COVID-19 patients. There are also reports that they have not been vaccinated.

However, Nicklaus Children’s Mestre emphasized that the data do not give a complete picture of how COVID-19 and delta variants affect children. Some people experience long-term symptoms of the disease, while others are affected unexpectedly, he said.

“For me, it’s more than just looking at mortality and hospitalization,” he said. To see how this affects the lives of children outside the hospital. “

Children under the age of 12 are one of the largest segments of Florida’s population, with 2.85 million people across the state. He also said that by July 29, the number of new cases of Floridian under 12 years of age (10,785 cases) exceeded the total number of cases of all age groups just six weeks ago.

Still, Salemi urged Floridian to keep in mind the risks of children.

“We have a really bad tendency happening to pediatric people, but I don’t want to scare people to think their children will experience severe illness,” he said. .. “The overwhelming majority of infections will be mild or asymptomatic in children.”

In Joe DiMaggio Children, Ford said he didn’t allow many children in the intensive care unit. But he said doctors and nurses are preparing for the possibility that Florida hospitals may start seeing many sick children.

He said the Arkansas Children’s Hospital reported a surge in highly ill pediatric patients requiring mechanical ventilation and intensive care.

“I’ve never seen the bread come out in Florida,” he said. “But because of the way this is spreading, I’m very worried that it could be our not-so-distant future.”