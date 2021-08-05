Oakland County confirms West Nile virus found in Troy mosquitoes





paper NS Oakland County The Ministry of Health says it has confirmed that the West Nile virus (WNV) has been found in a pool of mosquitoes. Troy, The first discovery of the year in the county. No human cases of WNV have been identified, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health, but residents are required to take all necessary precautions to prevent mosquito bites. health Authorities warn that this means that it is likely to spread to humans in one bite. “A positive pool was found in Troy, which indicates that the West Nile virus is present throughout Oakland County,” said Lian Stafford, Oakland County Secretary of Health and Welfare. “The best way to prevent the spread of mosquitoes is to avoid being bitten.” What is West Nile Virus? WNV is a mosquito-borne virus. Mosquitoes are infected with the virus by biting infected birds. After that, it is bitten by an infected mosquito and infects humans. Most infected people have no symptoms or are experiencing mild illness. However, it can be serious for some individuals, especially those over the age of 50. What are the symptoms of West Nile virus? Symptoms of West Nile fever usually appear within 3 to 15 days of exposure. One in five presents with a mild illness with fever, including: headache

Body pain

Joint pain

vomiting

diarrhea

rash However, there are other symptoms that are much rarer but very serious. Stiff shoulder

Stupor

Disorientation

coma

trembling

Weakness

convulsions

paralysis How to prevent mosquito bites and infection with West Nile virus The best way to avoid being bitten is to wear an insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, lemon eucalyptus oil, or paramentandiol as the active ingredient. The higher the percentage of pesticide, the longer the protection period. You also need to get rid of mosquito breeding grounds by removing the water that collects around your house (bird baths, buckets, flower pots, children’s toys, etc.). Everything that collects water is just waiting for mosquitoes to appear and spawn. Dump them once a week. If you have a regulating pond or drain, you should treat it with a mosquito pesticide that can be purchased at most hardware stores. In addition, you need to avoid mosquitoes going out from the most active dusk to dawn and make sure that the screens and windows are safe to prevent them.

