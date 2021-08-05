Kentucky Hospital, Nursing Home Group Supports Mandatory COVID Shots





Frankfort — Major Kentucky hospitals, nursing home associations, and medical groups met on Thursday to approve essential vaccines for healthcare professionals. Cases of COVID-19 are proliferating in the epidemic of highly contagious delta mutants.. At a press conference on Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear announced steps to curb COVID-19 infections and surges in hospitalization. “I think today is a very important day in the fight against COVID-19,” Bescher said. “These health leaders have a unified front to vaccinate more people.” Among those that have approved the required vaccines are Norton Healthcare, Louisville Health University, Pikeville Medical Center, UK Healthcare, Medcenter Health and Nursing Home Association LeadingAge Kentucky and Kentucky Healthcare Facility Association. Related:Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccination Rate: See Status in Your County Also on Thursday, the Kentucky Hospital Association, the Kentucky Medical Association, and the Kentucky Nurses Association issued a statement in support of mandatory vaccines. “Restoring, maintaining and protecting patient health is a top priority for hospitals and physicians in Kentucky,” they said in a joint statement. “Evidence clearly shows that the COVID-19 vaccine is safe and very effective in preventing individuals from being killed by the virus, becoming seriously ill, requiring hospitalization, and spreading to others. . “ They are calling on all health care workers to be vaccinated by September 15. That doesn’t mean that all Kentucky hospitals and nursing homes require workers to be vaccinated. However, representatives of hospitals and nursing homes on Thursday urged them to do so. New cases of infection in Kentucky have skyrocketed in recent weeks, rising from hundreds a month ago to more than 2,500 on Wednesday. Hospitalizations for Kentucky COVID-19 patients reached 889 on Thursday, more than four times more than a month ago. Due to delayed vaccinations among some employees Some major hospital systems Kentucky has already announced that all workers will be required to be vaccinated with COVID-19 unless they qualify for religious or medical exemption. For subscribers:With the proliferation of COVID-19, Governor Andy Beshear is reluctant to impose masks again. What has changed? The health of the University of Louisville First announced The employee’s requirement that in May the worker must be vaccinated by September 1st. Bowling Green Med Center Health, UK Healthcare Lexington’s CHI St. Joseph Health and Louisville’s Baptist Health and Norton Healthcare made similar announcements last week. Most nursing homes do not require vaccines, but on Friday, Episcopal Retirement Services, which operates Episcopal Church homes in Louisville, announced that it would require workers from facilities in Kentucky and Ohio to vaccinate. In a news release on July 30, President Laura Lam said, “We have decided that mandating vaccines is the best course to serve the elderly, the most vulnerable population for COVID-19.” Stated. The Episcopal Church’s organization belongs to Leading Age, an industry group that has joined 50 national health groups, including the American Medical Association. Recently called For mandatory vaccination of health care workers. About 50% of all Kentucky citizens are vaccinated. According to the report, about 75% of US hospital workers who come into contact with patients are vaccinated. Recent survey According to WebMD. According to the report, about 61% of nursing home staff are vaccinated nationwide. Leading Age.. In Kentucky, many nursing home workers are reluctant to vaccinate because of concerns about vaccine safety, side effects, or false information disseminated on social media. However, Tim Veno, president of LeadingAge Kentucky, said increased infections and low vaccination rates in some counties in Kentucky endanger nursing home residents, even though most are vaccinated. He said he was exposed to. “It’s a prevailing public health problem,” Veno said. Nursing homes are also beginning to see “breakthrough” cases of infection in vaccinated individuals, according to Veno, but most of these cases have not led to serious illness. “Reportedly, the symptoms are very mild, runny nose, low-grade fever. In most cases, you don’t even need to be hospitalized,” Beno said. “There is no 100% effective vaccine, but it works to save lives.” This story will be updated. Please contact Deborah Yetter ([email protected]). Find her on twitter @d_yetter.. By subscribing today, we support strong local journalism. www.courier-journal.com/subscribe..

