Influenza vaccination is associated with less serious COVID-19, studies show





People who have been vaccinated against the flu earlier this year may be less likely to be seriously ill COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Future infections, according to new research. the study, Published in the journal Plos One On Wednesday, we analyzed more than 74,700 electronic medical records from the United States, United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Israel and Singapore that tested positive for COVID-19. Researchers have found that people who have been vaccinated against the flu in the last six months are less likely to have health complications associated with COVID-19 infection. Specifically, researchers have found that people who have not been vaccinated against the flu are up to 20% more likely to be hospitalized in the ICU. You are up to 58% more likely to visit the emergency room. You are up to 45% more likely to develop sepsis. You are up to 58% more likely to have a stroke. You are 40% more likely to develop deep vein thrombosis than someone who has been vaccinated against the flu. Researchers found no link between being vaccinated against the flu and being less likely to die from the flu COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection).. The new study is consistent with several previous studies that found a link between better COVID-19 results and influenza vaccination. Earlier studies also found that the influenza vaccine provided protection against death from COVID-19. Importantly, the fact that influenza vaccination leads to better outcomes for COVID-19 does not necessarily mean that it is defensive against the new coronavirus. Vaccination against the flu can boost immunity, but those who choose to get the flu shot may be more likely to be generally healthier than those who skip it. This means that the risk of COVID-19 complications is already low. In addition, influenza vaccinations change from season to season, so vaccines developed during the 2020-2021 influenza season are associated with COVID-19, which is as severe as the 2019-202020 vaccines. I don’t know if it is. Another important limitation of electronic medical records is that different countries report symptoms differently and may use different diagnostic tests to confirm the SARS-CoV-2 diagnosis. This can distort the data. More research is needed, but the authors of the study said, “Given that the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine does not transmit complete immunity, even patients vaccinated with SARS-CoV-2 will benefit. It may be possible. “

