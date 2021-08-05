“It is recommended to wear a mask now”: The CDC requires a school mask regardless of vaccination status





Some health and educators have expressed the continued need for school masks for highly contagious delta variants, vaccine hesitation, and a limited proportion of vaccinated kindergarten-to-high school students. I’m blaming you. Still, given the sharp political divisions between classroom virus safety measures and the state’s ban on school masking obligations, schools and states can face difficult battles in implementing new guidance. State issues: The CDC’s new guidance is in better agreement with the guidance of the American Academy of Pediatrics. The American Academy of Pediatrics is a prominent organization that countered previous federal guidance last week by encouraging schools to adopt the Universal Mask Policy for workers and students over the age of two prior to the new school year. “Next week we have many school systems starting across the country,” Warensky said. “We are all children [age] Vaccination is no longer possible for children under the age of 11, and only 30% of children between the ages of 12 and 17 are fully vaccinated, and there are even more cases in the country where children can be safely vaccinated. Real efforts are being made to be able to do it. Returning to full face-to-face learning in the fall, it is advisable to wear a mask now. “ But in Texas, for example, Democrats are urging Republican Governor Greg Abbott to withdraw him. Prohibition of school mask requirements And we will enable schools to do virtual learning this fall. “Children under the age of 12 cannot be vaccinated with the COVID vaccine, which means they are mediators of infection with each other, teachers and families,” said Texas Congressman Vikki Goodwin and more than 30 colleagues. I wrote last week In a letter to Abbott and the Texas Commissioner of Baseball Mike Moras. “It’s ridiculous to put them all in one building without a mask.” Arizona Republican Governor Doug Ducey recently urged state residents to be vaccinated, but the government may not reconsider the recently approved ban on school face coverings and vaccination requirements. I made a suggestion. “Vaccines help Arizonas protect themselves from COVID-19. Business is open, students return to the classroom, loved ones get together, and our economy is booming.” Ducey said last week.. “We will keep it that way. We will not listen to the closed lobby. The business will remain open. Students will be able to attend school. There is no obligation to mask.” Union reaction: In a statement, National Education Association President Becky Pringle said, “We need to follow science and listen to the opinions of CDC medical professionals to ensure safe and impartial face-to-face instruction for all American students. There is. ” “There is clear evidence that the mask provides significant protection against Covid-19 and provides maximum protection for all of us.” Meanwhile, President Randy Weingarten of the U.S. Teachers’ Federation said that in addition to the “troublesome surge” of various cases in under-vaccinated areas, vaccinated people could escape serious illness. He pointed out that despite being much higher, it can still infect and spread the virus. .. “Regardless of vaccine status, school masking is needed as an important way to deal with the changing reality of viral infections,” Weingarten said. “Until children under the age of 12 can be vaccinated with the Covid vaccine and Americans over the age of 12 are vaccinated, this is a necessary precaution.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2021/08/05/were-recommending-everybody-wear-masks-right-now-cdc-calls-for-school-masks-regardless-of-vaccination-status-502590 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

