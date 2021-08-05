Lee Health’s first hospital in southwestern Florida to cancel some selective steps

The largest hospital system in southwestern Florida has temporarily suspended some selective treatment due to the surge in inpatients for COVID-19.

Public management Lee Health Lee County has joined several other Florida hospitals this week to postpone selective treatment requiring an overnight stay due to increased COVID-19 cases, high occupancy, and staff shortages. I am.

Vaccine tracker:Collier County: 58% are fully vaccinated and the county is in the top five states.

Vaccine tracker:Lee County: 51% are fully vaccinated, consistent with state percentages

All three hospitals in Collier and Lee County reported an increase in hospitalizations due to COVID-19 on Thursday.

Lee Health said the change in elective surgery was facilitated by a high patient survey, which was 89% of surgical and staffed beds on Thursday, down slightly from 92% on Wednesday.

“Procedures that require an overnight stay that can be postponed without harming the patient are either rescheduled or unscheduled,” said hospital spokesman Jonathan Little. “Patients who require elective outpatient surgery and return home on the same day will not be affected by this change.”

Last week, the Advent Health system, which has hospitals in Tampa Bay and the central region of the state, announced that it would limit surgery to emergency surgery only. Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare also said this week that an influx of infected patients would suspend elective surgery for at least a week.

Lee Health on Thursday admitted 338 patients with COVID-19. This has surged from 309 on Wednesday, the highest since the latest surge began. Lee Health attributed it to an increase in highly contagious delta mutants that are primarily affecting unvaccinated people.

Delta Variant is straining hospital resources in the state, but Lee Health has not yet exceeded the peak of 372 hospitalizations last year on July 20, 2020.

Still, Lee System admitted 50 infected patients on Wednesday. This is the maximum number of new daily COVID-19 hospitalizations this week.

Newly released data show that 17.5% of Lee Health’s current COVID-19 patients are fully vaccinated, resulting in “breakthrough” cases of vaccinated but still infected individuals. Said Little.

It is not clear whether Lee Health knows the vaccination status of all COVID-19 patients, but it cannot be concluded that the remaining 82.5% of patients currently being treated for the virus are not vaccinated. ..

Of all patients admitted on Thursday, 30 were ventilated and 63 were in the intensive care unit, according to hospital data.

Lee Health rarely said he was aware of the difficulties that delays in elective surgery pose to patients. The decision came into effect on Wednesday.

“This decision may be disappointing news for patients, but with COVID-19 spreading rapidly throughout the community and placing extraordinary demands on the ability to manage hospital beds, managing hospitals safely. Must be, “he said.