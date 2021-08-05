Health
Belfast Hospital treating 12 pregnant Covid patients
Twelve pregnant women in Covid-19 were treated by Belfast Trust last week.
RTÉ News understands that no woman was vaccinated against the virus.
Trust operates several hospital services, including Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast Municipal Hospital, and Mator Hospital.
In today’s statement, Belfast Trust said pregnant women with the virus had to be ventilated, “the majority were hospitalized in the third semester of more than 26 weeks.”
For the past few weeks, I have also had to arrange for preterm birth for many pregnant women.
According to the Trust, unvaccinated pregnant women are more likely to be infected with Covid-19, which is more likely to get sick and require hospitalization and respiratory assistance.
Pregnancy can reduce the vital capacity of pregnant women, and Covid-19 is said to have the potential to further increase pressure on the lungs.
Belfast Trust recently said that many pregnant women had to arrange for preterm birth, in which case their babies needed to be admitted to the neonatal intensive care unit.
This has led to increased pressure on system capacity, as babies carrying the virus must be quarantined for 10 days after birth.
Currently, 6 babies are isolated.
“If the baby is in the neonatal ward and his parents are Covid positive, unfortunately, for infection prevention and management reasons, the parents will hold the baby until the required quarantine period is complete or the PCR test is negative. Can’t. “”
Meanwhile, Health Service Executives say all maternity hospitals in Ireland are encouraged to discuss Covid-19 vaccination when pregnant women attend their first visit.
This appointment visit usually takes place between the 12th and 14th week of pregnancy.
In a statement, HSE said: “Due to cyber attacks, it is difficult to know exactly how many women have consulted about the Covid-19 vaccine between May 24 and the latest availability date.
“HSE is not involved in a formal surveillance program for pregnant women and the Covid-19 vaccine.
“Information was first collected when urgent immunization of women over 30 weeks gestation was essential.
“This was to ensure that we received a second injection before the end of 36 weeks. We are currently vaccinated from 14 weeks gestation.”
According to the HSE, women are encouraged to consult an obstetrician, midwife, or general practitioner about receiving the Covid-19 vaccine if they are pregnant.
After giving birth to your baby, you can register your vaccine on the portal.
The Royal College of Midwives in Northern Ireland said the number of pregnant women hospitalized for serious illnesses is increasing- “almost all are unvaccinated.”
Vaccination is said to “continue to be the best way to protect yourself and your baby from Covid-19.”
“Pregnant women are at increased risk of serious illness when infected with Covid, and women with severe Covid are twice as likely to experience stillbirth and three times more likely to have preterm infants. . “
Belfast Trust encourages pregnant women who are concerned about the safety of the Covid-19 vaccine to talk to midwives, general practitioners, or hospital consultants about “the latest scientific position on the Covid-19 vaccine.”
