An average of 1,000 coronavirus infections occur daily in Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin (WBAY)-For the first time since early February, the Wisconsin Department of Health’s seven-day average shows an average of 1,000 new coronavirus cases every day in Wisconsin. The moving average is up from 902 the day before. According to the state, the latest test results confirm 1,573 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Last week, the percentage of tests that returned positive jumped to a positive rate of 7.6%. According to the latest information from the state, the positive rate on the previous day was 7.8%, the highest positive rate since mid-January when the number of cases was decreasing. The state states that this moving average should be considered preliminary.

As Reported on WednesdayThe Department of Health Services (DHS) said that COVID-19 infection rates were high in 71 of the 72 counties and very high in Milwaukee County. It is based on the percentage of positive tests per 100,000 people in the last two weeks (burden) and the rate of change (trajectory) of cases in the last week. There are no counties with low or moderate COVID-19 virus epidemics.

State says About 192 out of 100,000 In Wisconsin, COVID-19 was diagnosed between July 21st and August 3rd.

Eighteen months ago today, there have been 626,880 cases in the state since the first case was confirmed in Wisconsin. State figures show that 1.19% of these cases were fatal (for comparison, the World Health Organization estimates influenza case fatality rate to be 0.1%).

The DHS has reported 7,453 deaths in 18 months. Three more have been added since Wednesday. According to the DHS, all three deaths have occurred in the last 30 days. Wisconsin has killed an average of two COVIDs-19 people per day in the past week. No additional deaths have been reported in the WBAY display area.

Health officials say mortality remains low as vaccination efforts target older people. As of Thursday, 84% of Wisconsin people over the age of 65 have been vaccinated at least once and 81.8% have been fully vaccinated.

Age-specific vaccinated Wisconsin population (and changes since Tuesday)

12-15: 35.3% received (+0.4) / 29.5% completed (+0.1)

16-17: 43.7% received (+0.2) / 39.1% completed (+0.1)

18-24: 45.3% received (+0.2) / 41.2% completed (+0.1)

25-34: 49.5% received (+0.1) / 46.2% completed (+0.1)

35-44: 57.5% received (+0.1) / 54.2% completed (+0.1)

45-54: 59.7% received (+0.1) / 56.6% completed (+0.1)

55-64: 69.8% received (+0.1) / 66.9% completed (+0.1)

65 years of age or older: 84.0% received (+0.1) / 81.8% completed (+0.0)

The Wisconsin Institute of Health reports that delta variants accounted for 90% of the samples tested last week, up from 83% last week and 75% last week. Delta mutants are known to be more contagious than the original COVID-19 virus and are more likely to cause serious symptoms, especially if unvaccinated.

The state reports that 49.6% of Wisconsinites, or 2,886,592, are fully vaccinated. This is one in 52.4% of the population, or 3,049,492, who have been vaccinated at least once since the COVID-19 vaccine became available on December 13. These percentages are not yet vaccinated and are mitigation factors for vaccination and protection of those around them. Counting 18 years and older, 60.2% of Wisconsin adults are fully vaccinated, of which 63.2% have been vaccinated at least once.

Vaccinated people reported an increase of 7,105 people who had never been vaccinated before since the update on Wednesday. This is almost double the 3,540 vaccination series completed since the last report.

DHS figures show that 83 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, above the average calculated number of hospitalizations per day of 57.Latest numbers available from Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) has 353 COVID-19 patients throughout the state and 114 in the ICU. This is the highest number since April 26th. I need to get the numbers updated late Thursday afternoon. According to WHA, hospitals in the northeastern medical area are treating 26 patients, including 9 in the ICU. Fox Valley Hospital treats 11 COVID-19 patients, 3 of whom are in the ICU.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 33,589 people have been admitted to the state for COVID-19 treatment.

Vaccination by county population (Thursday)

County (population) (healthy area) Population percentage (change from previous report) Population completion rate (change from previous report) Brown (264,542) (NE) 52.5% (+ 0.2) 49.9% (+ 0.1) Calmette (50,089) (FV) 47.3% (+ 0.2) 44.9% (+ 0.1) Dodge (87,839) 42.2% (+ 0.1) 39.9% (+ 0.1) By (27,668) (NE) 67.6% (+ 0.1) 65.1% (+ 0.0) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 45.0% (+ 0.1) 42.8% (+ 0.1) Forest (9,004) 43.0% (+ 0.1) 41.0% (+ 0.0) Florence (4,295) (NE) 45.0% (+ 0.0) 43.2% (+ 0.0) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 46.2% (+ 0.1) 44.0% (+ 0.1) Kewanee (20,434) (NE) 42.2% (+ 0.1) 40.9% (+ 0.1) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 49.5% (+ 0.2) 46.9% (+ 0.1) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 43.3% (+ 0.1) 41.1% (+ 0.1) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 55.5% (+ 0.3) 50.4% (+ 0.0) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 43.8% (+ 0.2) 41.9% (+ 0.1) Outer Gami (187,885) (FV) 52.4% (+ 0.1) 49.7% (+ 0.1) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 38.6% (+ 0.1) 36.6% (+ 0.0) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 50.9% (+ 0.2) 48.4% (+ 0.0) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 45.1% (+ 0.1) 43.1% (+ 0.1) Waushala (24,443) (FV) 37.2% (+ 0.1) 35.6% (+ 0.1) Winevago (171,907) (FV) 50.3% (+ 0.1) 47.8% (+ 0.0) North-East Region (474,200) (NE) 241,358 (50.9%) (+ 0.2) 229,756 (48.5%) (+ 0.1) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 267,813 (48.7%) (+ 0.1) 254,259 (46.3%) (+ 0.1) Wisconsin (5,822,434) 3,049,492 (52.4%) (+ 0.1) 2,886,592 (49.6%) (+ 0.1)

State offers to encourage COVID-19 vaccination Free cream puffs For those who have been vaccinated with Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson at the West Allis Fair Clinic at the Wisconsin Fair.

Outagamie County Public Health and Wisconsin National Guard have partnered at the COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic in Fox River Mall. The walk-in clinic near Scheels will operate on certain days from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm on September 2. Outagamie County website..

Total county cases and deaths on Thursday (Counties with new cases or deaths are shown in bold) **

Brown – 32,425 cases (+66) (259 people died)

Calmette – 5,949 (+19) (51 people died)

Dickinson (Mississippi) * -2,438 cases (59 dead)

Dodge – 12,183 cases (+16) (177 people died)

Door – 2,664 cases (+7) (30 people died)

Florence-458 cases (13 dead)

Fondolac-12,809 square meters (+13) (133 people died)

Mori-983 cases (24 people died)

Gogebic (Michigan) * -1,088 cases (24 dead)

Green Lake-1,643 (+4) (21 people died)

Iron (Michigan) * – 1,005 (43 people died)

Kewanee – 2,397 (+5) (28 people died)

Wrangler-2,069 (+3) (35 people died)

Manitowoc – 7,740 (+12) (76 people died)

Marinette-4,270 (+4) (68 people died)

Menominee (Michigan) * -1,815 cases (41 dead)

Menominee – 814 (+2) (11 people died)

Oconto – 4,605 ​​cases (+6) (63 people died)

Outergami – 21,134 (+41) (226 people died)

Shawano – 4,825 (+3) (73 people died)

Sheboygan – 14,145 (+42) (154 people died)

Waupaca – 5,039 (+4) (123 people died)

Waushala – 2,240 (+1) (35 people died)

Winnebago – 18,674 (+40) (204 people died)

* The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Wisconsin Hospital Association do not publish updates on weekends. The Michigan Department of Health updates information only on Tuesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports and may differ from local health department numbers. Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within the county’s boundaries, including tribal, local, and county health departments. The county website may not. Also, while the public health department updates data at different times, DHS freezes numbers received by the same time each day to produce an afternoon report.

