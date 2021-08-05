Unvaccinated Montanan accounted for 89% of recent COVID-19 hospitalizations





Unvaccinated Montanan has accounted for the majority of COVID-19 hospitalizations in recent weeks, according to a Thursday Montana Department of Health and Human Services (DPHHS) press release. Of the 358 hospitalizations in Montana from June 5th to July 30th, 89% were unvaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine. Hospitalization included an age range from 1 to 97 years, with a median age of 64 years. COVID-19 hospitalizations are also on the rise in Montana, with 44% reported daily hospitalizations from the week of July 23 to the week of July 30. Currently, the average number of hospitalizations for viruses is 95 per day. This is less than the average daily COVID-19 hospitalization of 427 people seen last November, when Montana reached the highest reported COVID cases and hospitalizations. “This data shows how effective the COVID-19 vaccine is in preventing serious illness, given how far it has been since the vaccine was first available,” said DPHHS Director. Adam Meyer said in the release. “This data also reminds us of how important vaccination is. It is now a vaccine-preventable disease, and the last thing we want to see is more cases and hospitalizations. COVID -19 Vaccines are the best tool you need to prevent serious illness and hospitalization. Autumn and winter months are just around the corner. Now is the time to vaccinate. ” The number of COVID-19-positive cases continues to grow, with DPHHS reported in the week leading up to June 25, 359 reported, and 1,180 cases reported state-wide in the week ending July 30. With each release, vaccinations in Montana have recently increased. After seeing the dose reduction, there was an 18% increase in the number of individuals receiving the first dose of the vaccine during the week from July 23 to July 30. “This is an encouraging sign to make sure more people are deciding to get vaccinated. We hope this trend will continue in the coming weeks,” Meyer said. .. More than 900,000 Montanas have been vaccinated for the first time and 445,438 have been fully vaccinated. Forty-eight percent of the state’s eligible population is fully vaccinated, stating that DPPHS is comparable to other countries. Of the Montanans over the age of 60, who are considered to be the most vulnerable to the virus, 74% are fully vaccinated. Maggie Cook-Shimanek, state medical director on behalf of DPHHS, said Montana has successfully vaccinated those most vulnerable to complications from COVID-19, but all qualified people. Said it was important to get the vaccine. “We know that older people and people with underlying illness need more frequent hospitalizations with COVID-19, but it is important that all individuals be vaccinated to limit the spread in Montana. “Cook Simanek said. “When the virus spreads, it replicates and creates new variants. This can increase infection and increase infection. This is the case for the delta variant in recent months. COVID- 19 Vaccines are the best way to keep you and your family safe. “ For more information on Montana vaccines, please visit covidvaccine.mt.gov. Visit vaccines.gov to schedule an appointment for your first dose of the vaccine. Daily COVID update The state posted 286 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total of Montana’s active confirmed reports to 1,851. According to the state website covid19.mt.gov, Montana currently has 114,039 recovery from the virus, 1,720 deaths, and 135 active hospitalizations. The state has tested 1,517,776 for coronavirus, which is 3,748 more than Wednesday. Cascade County reported 27 new cases. The county currently has 182 active cases, 9,499 recovery, and 191 deaths. The county reported that 60,467 doses of vaccine were given and 30,356 were considered fully vaccinated. Of the eligible population in the county, 44% are fully vaccinated. With the spread of delta variants, the Municipal Health Department (CCHD) has decided to wear masks indoors for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Repeated the recommendations of. CCHD also recommended wearing a mask outdoors to filter smoke particles from nearby fires. To book your vaccine, please visit www.vaccines.gov. CCHD will also participate in the Montana State Fair this week to provide the COVID-19 vaccine. Flathead County continues to lead the state in active cases, reporting a total of 453 62 new cases within the county. In Missoula County, there are a total of 192 cases after 31 new cases were added on Thursday. Yellowstone County has added 31 new cases to a total of 249 reports within the county. Gallatin County has 135 cases after adding 25 new cases. Lewis and Clark County has added a total of 144 20 new cases. In Lincoln County, 60 cases have been reported after adding 12 new cases. Granite and Ravalli counties each added 10 new cases. Fergus County has added eight new cases and Roosevelt County has added seven new cases. Lake County and Toole County each added six new cases. Nicole Garten is a government watch reporter for the Great Falls Tribune. You can email her at [email protected] support coverage of Great Falls and Cascade County, at the top of the page[購読]Find the link and subscribe to the tribune.

