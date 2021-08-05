Summa Health requires all employees to receive COVID-19 vaccine by October 31st





Akron, Ohio — Summa Health will require all employees to be fully vaccinated by the fall, Summa CEO Dr. Cliff Deveny confirmed in News 5 Thursday. All employees, vendors, and volunteers must be fully vaccinated by October 31st. Failure to receive the COVID-19 vaccine will result in disciplinary action. According to News5 Media Partners of Akron Beacon Journal Hospital officials said earlier this week that they were assessing future policies regarding vaccine obligations. According to Deveny, 70% of Summa employees are vaccinated. “The COVID-19 pandemic puts the safety of patients, families, communities, and ourselves at stake. As a demographic health care organization, we are patients, guests, ourselves, and the entire community. Health. As a care professional, we care for, interact with, and contact patients at the highest risk of infection and complications, “said a memo sent to staff Thursday morning. “The number of highly contagious mutants, including delta mutants, and the large number of unvaccinated people has led to an increase in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths again throughout the United States and our region. Scientific evidence is clear. Vaccination is the primary method to boost pandemics and avoid a resurgence of strict public health measures. “ In the memo, Deveny and other hospital leaders said that some employees were “vaccinated because they could not be vaccinated due to identified medical exemptions, medical postponements, or religious accommodation. Need to be exempted or postponed. “ According to the memo, these employees were told to consider a tax exemption / deferral policy for the medical system. News 5 Cleveland has contacted other local hospitals, such as the Metro Health Medical Center and the University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, to see if hospital staff need to be vaccinated. Their answer is: MetroHealth Medical Center: “We strongly encourage employees to be vaccinated and we are pleased that the majority do so. Caregivers interacting with patients should wear PPE. We Employees and our community. We are reviewing updated guidance and recommendations and hope to make a decision soon. “ University hospital: “Currently, the COVID-19 vaccine is highly recommended, but it is not required for university hospital employees. Caregivers who choose not to vaccinate should wear PPE suitable for their work environment and be hygienic. Recommendations and physical distance must continue to be practiced. Practices continue to be effective in protecting employees and patients throughout the pandemic. We are to guide future changes in vaccination policy. We will continue to closely monitor the incidence and vaccination rates of COVID-19 in our employees and the community. We are waiting for a pending FDA decision on full approval of vaccines beyond the Emergency License (EUA) status and will be updated. We are reviewing the guidance and recommendations given and hope to make a decision soon. “ News 5 has also contacted the Cleveland Clinic but has not yet responded. Please see us Ohio Vaccination Page For the latest information on Ohio’s vaccination program, Sign up for a vaccine appointment, A map of nearby vaccination sites, a detailed breakdown of the state’s current vaccine stages, and ongoing regional coverage of the COVID-19 vaccine in northeastern Ohio. download News 5 app Free for you Apple also Google A device for the latest vaccines and COVID-19 news, and limited and timely news alerts on vaccines, COVID-19 pandemics and other important regional news and weather.

