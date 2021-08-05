Health
Risk of delta variants in vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals
- In the United States, the advent of the Delta variant has further increased the number of cases and hospitalizations for COVID-19.
- The majority of new hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 occur among unvaccinated people.
- new
CDC reportShows that since July 26, only 6,587 cases of breakthrough infections leading to hospitalization or death of 163 million fully vaccinated people have been reported, less than 0.01 percent. ..
Pandemics continue to be a race between increasingly infectious and changing viruses and the administration of vaccines that provide a high level of protection.
at this point, 70 percent of eligible Americans I have been vaccinated at least once with the COVID-19 vaccine, but many other countries are struggling to get enough vaccine to come close to it.
Access to vaccines is widespread in the United States, Delta variant Coronavirus — First detected in India in December. A variant of the more contagious strain called “Delta Plus” is now being detected in various countries such as India, the United Kingdom, Portugal and South Korea.
Infectious disease experts say that large-scale outbreaks among unvaccinated people are facilitated by highly contagious delta mutants.
“What’s worrisome about this variant is the fact that it’s a more contagious version of COVID-19, finding unvaccinated individuals and infecting them at a high rate.” Amesh A. Dr. Adalja, Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security senior scholar told Healthline. “If unvaccinated people are at high risk of hospitalization and there are many people in the geographic area, it can be a problem for hospitals.”
That’s the duty of masks by local leaders such as Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas, Florida, etc. Vaccination rate for young adults It remains low.
Meanwhile, the San Francisco Bay Area of California has some of the highest vaccination rates in the country, with local governments Mandatory People wear masks indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status. This is due to the proliferation of infections caused by the delta virus.
Arnab MukherjeaUp to 99% of people experiencing serious illness with COVID-19 are unvaccinated, but no 100% effective vaccine, said the chairman of the Department of Public Health at California State University, East Bay. ..
“There is always something wrong with someone who has done everything right,” Mukherjea told Healthline. “Almost everything we see is due to the delta variant.”
Mutations are part of the lifespan of a virus given sufficient time to infect and a person, and SARS-CoV-2 has many viruses. 200 million cases And count.
“It was inevitable that more contagious mutants would emerge,” Adalja said. “This was apparent in the alpha variant before the delta variant.”
Between the White House Press conference On Monday, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said the number of new cases in the United States would increase by 44% in seven days to a maximum of 72,000 cases per day. This is higher than the peak the United States saw last summer.
Hospitalization and death also increased.
According to Warensky, studies show that Delta variants are much more infectious. A person who has the alpha variant, the first detected coronavirus variant, can infect the other two. With Delta, the estimate is close to 5 and above. It also means that people who carry the delta virus have a high viral load and have more virus that can spread to others.
CDC said in Note Delta variants are as infectious as chickenpox, which was much more common before the vaccine was approved in the United States in 1995. That is, Delta spreads to more people in a short period of time, mostly unvaccinated.
“We want to end this pandemic desperately, but COVID-19 obviously doesn’t end with us, so our fight needs to last a little longer,” Warrensky said. I did.
Therefore, the CDC recommends that everyone wear a mask indoors, including children who are too young to be vaccinated but return to the classroom.
Experts fear the potential of Delta and other variants, but vaccines, namely the mRNA vaccine developed by Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca, are hospitalized and killed.
In a study published in July New England Journal of Medicine, British researchers found “only a slight difference in vaccine efficacy” between the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines against the delta mutant after a person received two recommended doses, compared to the alpha mutant. did.
Also new study People at Imperial College London suggest that unvaccinated people are three times more likely to test positive for COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people. Researchers also said that fully vaccinated people are less likely to infect others with the virus.
This is good news for vaccinated people who are trying to get together safely with other vaccinated people who do not live with them.
Warrensky said that even breakthrough infections that occur among people who have been fully vaccinated with COVID-19 are generally less severe where more people are vaccinated. ..
“Vaccinated people can spread the virus if they get a breakthrough infection, but they are much less likely to get sick in the first place than unvaccinated people.” She explained.
At the conference, Dr. Anthony Fauci, a leading US infectious disease expert, reminded reporters that breakthrough infections are “expected and usually asymptomatic.”
new
“It’s a percentage of 0.01 percent or less,” Fauci said. “The bottom line is that they are rare and rarely result — rarely, but rarely, lead to hospitalization or death.”
Again, Fauci reminded everyone: get vaccinated.
“The COVID vaccine provides strong protection against delta mutants, which protects you, your family, and your community,” he said.
Experts are concerned that more powerful and infectious variants may emerge before the end of the pandemic, but are concerned about the possible havoc of the Delta variant. ..
As the Delta variant continues to spread, one major concern is that the hospital system may be overwhelmed again, making it impossible to completely treat all patients. This is why efforts are being made to encourage people to be vaccinated, or at least to be tested if their symptoms are increasing.
But above all, public health officials want everyone who can be vaccinated.
“The goal is to limit the damage caused by these variants by protecting high-risk individuals through vaccination,” said Adalja.
Case baselines are always present, but vaccines significantly reduce the severity of those cases, Adalja said. He said resuming orders for fully vaccinated masks in particular would not have a significant impact overall.
“Wearing a mask by a vaccinated person will not play an important role in the subject of a pandemic, as it is caused by an unvaccinated person,” he said. ..
..
Sources
2/ https://www.healthline.com/health-news/risks-of-the-delta-variant-for-vaccinated-vs-unvaccinated-people
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]