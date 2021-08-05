Risk of delta variants in vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals

Share on Pinterest New data show that delta variants pose a health risk to everyone, but the risk is significantly higher when unvaccinated. Georgi Nutsov / Getty Images

In the United States, the advent of the Delta variant has further increased the number of cases and hospitalizations for COVID-19.

The majority of new hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 occur among unvaccinated people.

new CDC report Shows that since July 26, only 6,587 cases of breakthrough infections leading to hospitalization or death of 163 million fully vaccinated people have been reported, less than 0.01 percent. ..

Pandemics continue to be a race between increasingly infectious and changing viruses and the administration of vaccines that provide a high level of protection.

at this point, 70 percent of eligible Americans I have been vaccinated at least once with the COVID-19 vaccine, but many other countries are struggling to get enough vaccine to come close to it.

Access to vaccines is widespread in the United States, Delta variant Coronavirus — First detected in India in December. A variant of the more contagious strain called “Delta Plus” is now being detected in various countries such as India, the United Kingdom, Portugal and South Korea.

Infectious disease experts say that large-scale outbreaks among unvaccinated people are facilitated by highly contagious delta mutants.

“What’s worrisome about this variant is the fact that it’s a more contagious version of COVID-19, finding unvaccinated individuals and infecting them at a high rate.” Amesh A. Dr. Adalja, Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security senior scholar told Healthline. “If unvaccinated people are at high risk of hospitalization and there are many people in the geographic area, it can be a problem for hospitals.”

That’s the duty of masks by local leaders such as Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas, Florida, etc. Vaccination rate for young adults It remains low.

Meanwhile, the San Francisco Bay Area of ​​California has some of the highest vaccination rates in the country, with local governments Mandatory People wear masks indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status. This is due to the proliferation of infections caused by the delta virus.

Arnab MukherjeaUp to 99% of people experiencing serious illness with COVID-19 are unvaccinated, but no 100% effective vaccine, said the chairman of the Department of Public Health at California State University, East Bay. ..

“There is always something wrong with someone who has done everything right,” Mukherjea told Healthline. “Almost everything we see is due to the delta variant.”