Cases of COVID-19 are skyrocketing in adolescents as BC health authorities urge more people to be vaccinated

British Columbia health officials said Thursday that the day after the walk-in clinic was opened throughout the state, the state was experiencing a surge in COVID-19 among young people and urged residents to take shots.

According to, cases are increasing at the highest rate among adolescents Latest statisticsThere are more than half of the new cases in the last week of July, among people aged 15-29.

Advice on getting vaccinated comes after experts say that the number of cases caused by the delta mutation is doubling every 7 to 10 days in the state.

State health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said many young people have not yet had the opportunity to be immunized and the new walk-in clinic will provide a “quick and easy” way for them to access the vaccine.

“Especially when we return to school and return to college in September, it becomes increasingly important that we are all in control of this pandemic and protected so that we can continue our lives. Let’s do it, “she said at a press conference on Thursday.

Following the news of Quebec Implement In the vaccine passport system for the next few weeks, Henry did not approve or exclude it, but admitted that health officials were considering all options.

“We are aware that COVID is still with us and are considering all the options for the best way to survive the fall,” she said.

Henry said authorities did not intend to deny essential services to people based on the status of vaccination, but it was clear that the state needed to ensure protection of the health system.

“We are not obliged to be vaccinated in British Columbia or elsewhere in Canada, but if we do not get vaccinated, the consequences will come,” said Dix.

Officials monitoring the spread of delta variants in children

Henry said the first delta and gamma mutations seen in Brazil are now prevalent in most of the state, and authorities are monitoring how the mutations spread among young children.

“What we haven’t seen is an increase in infection rates, especially in infants and children under the age of 12,” she said.

“I’ve seen an increase in young children in some other countries, but I haven’t seen them here.”

Henry said the state was watching what happened in the coming weeks when children returned to school, and reiterated that teachers and people in the school environment should be immunized if qualified. rice field.

Vaccination electric shock “very successful”

Health officials said 33,277 doses of the vaccine were given on Wednesday, of which 16,505 were brought in as part of the state’s “Wednesday walk-in” vaccination.

Of the walk-ins, 6,130 were the first doses. The numbers represent the maximum number of shots taken in BC after July 31st and the maximum number of first doses taken after July 15th.

Dix said Wednesday was a “very successful day” for the state’s immunization.

“All of our clinics are open whenever they are open,” he said. “Now is the time to book or stop by your appointment.”

Currently, both the first and second walk-in clinics are held throughout BC, but Dix said registration is the best option for residents to secure their doses.

British Columbia citizens over the age of 12 who are not yet immunized can register in three ways: