What is the risk of a child having a long COVID?What we know now





Share on Pinterest Researchers are learning about the risk that children will develop long-term COVID-19.Westend61 / Getty Images. A new study published from the United Kingdom found that children are much less likely to experience the symptoms of “long COVID.” However, this study was done before the delta variant became widespread.

These new findings are inconsistent with UK government-reported data on children experiencing long-term symptoms after COVID-19 infection.

In addition, the findings may not explain a dangerous syndrome called multisystem inflammatory syndrome that emerged weeks or months after the child first developed COVID-19... new study Provides a detailed description of COVID-19 for children aged 5 to 17 years from the United Kingdom. The researchers analyzed data from about 2,000 children who were positive near the onset of symptoms and whose characteristics were regularly reported until they were healthy again. Survey results based on information reported through ZOE smartphone app According to parents and guardians, the most common symptoms in children have been headache, fever, malaise, sore throat, and loss of smell. “Such studies are very important to inform the medical community about the natural history of children’s COVID.” Dr. Michael GrossoThe Chief Medical Officer and Chair of Pediatrics at Huntington Hospital in Northwell Health, Long Island, New York, told Healthline. “To help us distinguish between what was expected and what was not, and to provide meaningful guidance to the families of affected children.” Researchers focused on the data collected between September 1, 2020 and February 22, 2021, before the delta mutant became the dominant strain of the current pandemic. The study found that 1,734 children developed COVID-19 symptoms, with positive PCR tests close to the onset of symptoms. This means that researchers can confidently attribute their symptoms to COVID-19 and assess the duration of their illness. According to reports received, the children were ill for 6 days and had an average of 3 symptoms in the first week of illness. This suggests that the version of SARS-CoV-2 that was in circulation at the time tended to manifest itself as a mild illness in children who usually recovered rapidly. However, about 4.5% of children experienced symptoms for more than 4 weeks. Long COVID .. “ Researchers also compared COVID-positive children with children experiencing other illnesses and found that children with COVID-19 were more likely to get ill for more than 4 weeks. After 4 weeks, children with other illnesses tended to show more symptoms. “As is often the case in science, new answers prompt new questions. Would the results be the same if this study was conducted in different patient populations?” Grosso asked. “Also, are the results of children infected with recent epidemic variants such as Delta similar or different? Additional to raise awareness of these and other issues. Will need to be investigated. “ Since this analysis is based on data collected by February 2021, how the highly infectious Delta variant, which began to dominate in the UK in May, affects the risk of long-term COVID in children. No insights are provided about. The authors of the study acknowledged that symptoms reported by parents and caregivers could not be matched to health records and that there could be inconsistencies in how people interpret children’s symptoms. .. Only children who were adults participated in the COVID Symptom Study. This may have biased participation to certain demographic groups. Critically, researchers pointed out that their findings on the number of children experiencing long-term symptoms are lower than the latest figures from the United Kingdom. The study also excluded children who experienced a symptom gap of more than a week, but the study suggests that a relapsing-remitting pattern may prolong the symptoms of COVID-19. Up to 30% of adults say that COVID-19 symptoms are prolonged after infection, regardless of the severity of the disease. Dr. Thomas Good, Vice-Chairman of Medicine, Staten Island University Hospital, New York and Director of Post-COVID Recovery Center. “And in this case, you are seeing a very small proportion, a smaller population with these symptoms,” he continued. “Acknowledged that this is using the reporting app, and since it seems to be done primarily by the parent, there is considerable bias that can arise from it.” by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) , COVID-19 (MIS-C) -related pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome is a condition in which parts of the body such as the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, and gastrointestinal organs can become inflamed. .. This syndrome can appear weeks or months after the first case of COVID-19. Although MIS-C is a serious and potentially fatal condition, the CDC has confirmed that medical care improves most children diagnosed with MIS-C. A sign of MIS-C is fever. Other symptoms include: stomach ache

vomiting

Bloody eyes

Chest tightness / pain

Extreme fatigue The CDC is still learning about MIS-C and how it affects children, and still does not know why some children get sick with MIS-C and others do not. “It [MIS-C) generally occurs during the acute infection period,” explained Gut. “When you’re expecting within a week of the virus infection, to see an inflammatory response of the body that might be inappropriately high for the severity of infection that is being seen.” While the risk for children being hospitalized due to COVID-19 is small, a recent study published in The Lancet Child and Adolescent Health finds that about 1 in 20 children hospitalized with COVID-19 develop brain or nerve complications linked to the viral infection. Between April 2020 and January 2021, researchers identified 52 cases of children younger than 18 years old with neurological complications among 1,334 children hospitalized with COVID-19. According to the study, the estimated prevalence in children was almost 4 percent, compared to only 0.9 percent of adults admitted with COVID-19. The children, who were also diagnosed with MIS-C, displayed multiple neurological conditions that included encephalopathy, stroke, behavioral change, and hallucinations. They were also more likely to require intensive care. New research from the United Kingdom finds that children are much less likely to experience symptoms of long COVID. However, the findings disagree with the U.K. government’s reported data of children experiencing long-term symptoms after COVID-19 disease. The study used information reported by caregivers on a phone app, and experts say this could significantly bias the results. More research will be needed to reach firm conclusions. Other recent studies also find children hospitalized with COVID-19 are at significantly increased risk of COVID-related inflammatory disease (MIS-C), which is associated with organ damage and neurological issues.

