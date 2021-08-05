Texas COVID cases are skyrocketing at an “amazing rate.” Here’s what you need to know:

Increased hospitalization for coronavirus in North Texas 292% Past month, UT-According to data from Southwestern Medical Center. State epidemiologist Jennifer Schford said she and others at the Texas Department of Health were concerned.

“We’ve been living this pandemic for a year and a half now,” Shuford said. “I thought the worst happened with the first two pandemic waves we experienced. This third wave currently occurring in Texas is what we saw in the first two waves. Equally or even steeper, it shows a very rapid increase in the number of cases and hospitalizations. “

So what does the Texas coronavirus look like now?

“The number of cases is increasing at an alarming rate,” Schford said. UT-Southwest predicts more than 1,500 new COVID-19 infections per day by mid-August.

“This week we have about 90% more cases than last week, about 10 times more than just a month ago,” Shuford said.

Hospitalization is also increasing. Over 7,600 people are currently hospitalized for coronavirus throughout the state, and more than 400 in North Texas. For comparison, last July’s summer surge saw nearly 700 hospitalizations in North Texas, and the recent winter surge was imminent. To 1,200 people.

The problem of more hospitalizations is a potential problem with staffing and medical devices, Schford said.

“The problem with that is that hospitals are usually ready when they think the flu and pneumonia season is coming,” Shuford said. “They make sure the staff are ready and the ICU is ready. And with this surge in cases and hospitalizations we see, people just get ready. Was not done. “

Why are there so many new cases and hospitalizations?

The main reason is a new variant of the coronavirus, such as Delta, which is easier to send. Another factor is the number of unvaccinated people. In Dallas this week, Dallas County Health and Welfare Director Philippe Fan said about 90% of hospitalized people were unvaccinated.

“That’s the main thing we don’t have to lose sight of. It’s this high percentage of people who haven’t been vaccinated yet. Virtually all hospitalizations and deaths remain among those who haven’t been vaccinated. I am. “

In Dallas County, 52% of people over the age of 12 are fully vaccinated, which is comparable. 53% across the state..

“We know that this pandemic is more easily spread among people who are not completely vaccinated,” Shuford said. “But there are pockets of unvaccinated people throughout the state, so we can see the disease spreading throughout the state.”

Why are delta variants suddenly everywhere? What is that too?

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Reported the first case of a delta variant In the United States in March.Since then it has become Predominant coronavirus strains in both Texas and the United States.. NS. as a whole..

“The virus mutates,” Shuford said. “That’s what they’re doing. If somehow they have mutations that can spread them a bit aggressively or more easily, those ones are in proportion to that one mutant strain or its variant. It can help you become something that grows. “

As the coronavirus variant mutated, she and other health officials said she saw an ever-increasing number of ways the virus spread from person to person (also known as infectious). One of the first coronavirus variants called alpha was discovered in the United Kingdom last winter. It was 50% more infectious than the original coronavirus strain (called SARS-CoV-2). Schford says Delta variants are 50% more contagious than Alpha.

“Infected person [with the delta variant]”On average, there are more viruses in the respiratory tract than when infected with a previous strain of virus,” Schford said. “If there are more viruses in the respiratory tract, they shed more of that virus.” Can. All breathing or squeezing or coughing or hitting the nose. “

So there are more coronavirus variants and how does the vaccine work with them?

Perhaps Shuford said it was a way for the virus to stay alive.

“I don’t expect Delta to be the last chapter in this book,” Shuford said. “There are continuous mutations in this virus. We must keep up with it and strive to keep changing whatever we need, such as guidance, vaccines, and treatments.”

According to Schford, the COVID-19 vaccine significantly reduces the chances of serious symptoms and hospitalization, even for highly contagious mutants such as Delta.It’s important to be careful CDC said “No vaccine is 100% effective in preventing illness in vaccinated people.”

As for the new recommendations, back in May, the department said Fully vaccinated people do not need to wear a mask indoors.. Then, in July, the CDC recommended that people in counties with “substantial or high” infections wear masks indoors. This means more than 50 cases per 100,000 people per week.More than 230 out of 254 Texas counties Within “substantial or high” transmission threshold..

Does this all mean that Texas students will return to school face-to-face?

in the meantime Children over 12 years old are approved for Pfizer vaccine, When Trials in progress for children under 12 years of ageHowever, many children remain unvaccinated.

“”That is also what we are worried about“Shford said. “Whenever many people gather people in an unvaccinated environment, it can occur. It’s in public places of all kinds, not just schools.”

New CDC guidelines For children returning directly to school, it is advisable to wear a mask indoors if not fully vaccinated. Students are 3 feet away in the classroom and the school is advised to implement other safety measures such as frequent cleaning and hand washing.

Some school districts other state We have reintroduced Maskman Date to our schools to prevent the spread of the community. NS Recent Executive Order from Governor Greg Abbott Prevents Texas school districts, county governments, and other state agencies from conducting mask mandates.

For Schford, she continues to recommend wearing masks to people who are not completely vaccinated and physically distanced from non-family members. She also emphasized the importance of vaccination of everyone who can.

“If a child between the ages of 0 and 11 cannot be vaccinated, it is important to make sure that the people around them are fully vaccinated. Doing so can help protect them.” The vulnerable population applies not only to children, but also to people with immunodeficiency, “Shford said.

What should I do right now?

According to Schford, this third pandemic wave is a bit different from the first two, mainly due to vaccine availability, but the same precautionary procedures continue to apply.

“Physically away from people outside the home, wear masks when around people outside the home, and regularly wash or clean your hands to improve air circulation or ventilation. Your living space and workspace — all of these now work with new variants, ”says Shuford.

The Texas Department of Health also monitors the cold and flu seasons that begin in the fall.

“Last year, so many people wore masks and they were so far away from society that there really wasn’t a flu season,” Schford said. “Now we are in another place where people are a little more mixed. We are worried about not only COVID-19, but also the flu and other respiratory viruses that prevail in the fall and winter.”

Texas Health and Human Services Information on vaccine eligibility and where to book vaccines The entire state.

