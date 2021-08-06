Health
“Caution”: Louisiana doctors are facing another COVID-19 surge
New Orleans August 5 (Reuters)-Louisiana doctors have experienced it before: fatigue, sadness, and an overflowing intensive care unit. However, this new surge in COVID-19 cases caused by the delta variant differs because it did not have to be.
Rebekah Gee, Louisiana State Health Minister until last year and now Head of Health Services at Louisiana State University, said: “It is very frustrating and unfair for doctors to see preventable distress.”
The national vaccination campaign launched last year provided new weapons against the new coronavirus, in addition to masks and social distance. Health experts say that shots can prevent illness or prevent people from getting serious illness, and the more people who are vaccinated, the worse they mutate as the virus spreads. Says it’s less likely.
However, the Luizians have been more hesitant to get a jab. According to a Reuters analysis of state and county data, state immunization rates ranked 47th among the states in the United States on a given first dose, which had a significant impact on the public health system. On Thursday, Louisiana reached a record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, arriving at 2,350.
“See Louisiana as a reminder of what happens when vaccination rates are low in a state,” Gee said. “And what happens is that the virus continues to mutate, find available hosts, spread like wildfires, and the only way to stop it is with vaccines.”
According to doctors, low vaccination rates have been witnessed by past poor health rankings, false information campaigns by influential people, including the State Attorney General, and other highly conservative states. It is due to the division of the same ideology regarding the vaccines that are being used.
Gee is still worried while the seriousness of the situation is flooding the Louisiana vaccination center.
“What I’m worried about is what happens in the next and subsequent variants,” Gee said. “The virus can be more deadly.”
“The only way to avoid this is herd immunity, which is 75% of vaccinated people,” said Gee.
However, according to the latest data, only 43% of Luizianas were initially vaccinated and only 37.1% were fully vaccinated. The figures for the entire United States were 57.9% and 49.7%, respectively. (Figures on US cases and vaccinations) https://tmsnrt.rs/2WTOZDR
“Everyone has reached capacity”
One of the alarming aspects of the latest Delta Variant Surge is its impact on children and teens, who were considered low risk in the early stages of the pandemic.
COVID-19 patients filled all beds in the ICU of a New Orleans Children’s Hospital this week. Doctors and public health leaders said they are increasingly seeing patients with serious illnesses who are younger and do not have the underlying health conditions to make them more sensitive. Two-thirds of hospitalized children are too young to qualify for the vaccine.
Overall, Oxner Health, Louisiana’s largest non-profit healthcare provider, positive rates for people under the age of 19 reached nearly 24% this week. This is up from 3.5% in late June.
Dr. Catherine Baumgarten, director of infection control and prevention at Oxner, said Louisiana is only seeing the beginning of a variant of the Delta.
“We expect to need more ICU beds in the coming weeks,” she said.
Some Louisiana doctors sound like soldiers still fighting the wars that people far from the front line are suffering from. They say they no longer feel that the public has generously supported them and are facing a situation that worsens without the support they saw in the early days of the pandemic.
Thomas Kryevsky, a physician in the emergency room working at several hospitals in the New Orleans metropolitan area, said:
Krajewski’s wife, Genevieve, is also an ER doctor. In peacetime Krajewskis says he may see 50 patients on the shift. There were up to 90 patients this week.
“Everyone has reached capacity. Things are just hanging there,” Krajewski said. “When something scary comes into the door, it feels like it can all fall apart. We live on such an edge. You come in and everything collapses. I’m just waiting for you. “
Report by Bradbrooks; edited by Donna Bryson and Aurora Ellis
Our criteria: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
..
Sources
2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/a-cautionary-tale-louisiana-doctors-face-different-covid-19-surge-2021-08-05/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]