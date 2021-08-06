Napa County Authorities Issue Orders Mandating Face Covers Indoors – CBS San Francisco

NAPA (CBS SF) — Under the leadership of several other counties in the San Francisco Bay Area, Napa health officials said Thursday, at all workplaces and indoor public places, regardless of vaccination status. We have issued an order requiring indoor masking.

The county-wide order takes effect on Friday at 12:01 am. Solano County is currently the only Bay Area county with no obligation to cover its face.

According to health officials, this decision was largely influenced by the recent significant increase in COVID-19 and ICU hospitalizations in county hospitals, primarily due to Delta variants.

“The decision to pursue masking obligations when Napa County follows most of the state guidance is based on the need to protect our health care system. Napa County has high vaccination rates and is a qualified resident. 75% of patients are fully vaccinated with COVID-19, but fears of increased hospitalization threaten hospital capacity, “said Dr. Karen Lercio, a public health officer in Napa County. Stated. news release.

Even with mandates, Relucio strongly believes that schools can and should be fully reopened for face-to-face lessons in all grades.

Delta mutants now account for 85% of the mutants prevalent in California, and new evidence suggests that they are more contagious, can cause more serious illness, and are fully vaccinated. It shows that even inoculated individuals can spread the virus to others.

Although health officials said the continued increase in the proportion of the vaccinated population is the best protection available, the universal indoor use of face coverings is the least confusing and immediate to take. It is an additional measure that affects the.

“Masking is an important tool to limit the transmission of delta mutants because we all continue to be vaccinated,” says Relucio.