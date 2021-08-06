Health
Suspected hepatitis Cases related to frozen mango recalled in Manitoba
In suspected cases of Manitoba hepatitis A associated with contaminated frozen mango, state health officials seek medical advice on whether to vaccinate Manitoba, which has consumed the product in the last two weeks. I recommend you.
The Public Health Agency of Canada issued a recall for the following products on Saturday:
So far, two cases of hepatitis A have been identified in Quebec and one in Nova Scotia, according to a Manitoba government news release on Thursday. One possible case in Manitoba has been identified.
People who became ill experienced symptoms from late March to mid-July this year.
Vaccination against hepatitis A can prevent the onset of symptoms, public health officials say.
Manitoba is asking people in the state who have consumed the product in the last 14 days and have not yet been immunized with hepatitis A to call Health Links and ask if they should be vaccinated. .. Health Links can be accessed at Winnipeg 204-788-8200 or toll-free 1-888-315-925.
Those who do not know if a product at home is on the list should not consume it with great care. Put the mango in a sealable plastic bag, throw it away, and wash your hands with warm soapy water, the state says.
Anyone who has recalled or suspected of recalling a product that has been opened in the refrigerator or freezer should consider cleaning and disinfecting that area, and then wash their hands.
Ask restaurant staff if products containing mango are part of a food recall. If so, or if the staff doesn’t know, don’t consume menu items with mango.
The state says that people without symptoms of undiagnosed hepatitis A can spread the infection to others, and those who have been diagnosed should not have food or drink for anyone. ..
Symptoms that are more likely to occur in adults than in children include:
- heat.
- Dark urine.
- Decreased appetite.
- Fatigue or tiredness.
- Nausea and vomiting.
- Stomach cramps or abdominal pain.
- Jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes).
Symptoms usually occur between 2 weeks and 28 days after exposure, but can occur up to 50 days later. They tend to last less than 2 months on average. According to the state, mild symptoms can last for only a week or two, and severe symptoms can last as long as nine months.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/manitoba/manitoba-frozen-mango-hepatitis-a-outbreak-1.6131512
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]