Suspected hepatitis Cases related to frozen mango recalled in Manitoba

In suspected cases of Manitoba hepatitis A associated with contaminated frozen mango, state health officials seek medical advice on whether to vaccinate Manitoba, which has consumed the product in the last two weeks. I recommend you.

The Public Health Agency of Canada issued a recall for the following products on Saturday:

So far, two cases of hepatitis A have been identified in Quebec and one in Nova Scotia, according to a Manitoba government news release on Thursday. One possible case in Manitoba has been identified.

People who became ill experienced symptoms from late March to mid-July this year.

Vaccination against hepatitis A can prevent the onset of symptoms, public health officials say.

Manitoba is asking people in the state who have consumed the product in the last 14 days and have not yet been immunized with hepatitis A to call Health Links and ask if they should be vaccinated. .. Health Links can be accessed at Winnipeg 204-788-8200 or toll-free 1-888-315-925.

Those who do not know if a product at home is on the list should not consume it with great care. Put the mango in a sealable plastic bag, throw it away, and wash your hands with warm soapy water, the state says.

Anyone who has recalled or suspected of recalling a product that has been opened in the refrigerator or freezer should consider cleaning and disinfecting that area, and then wash their hands.

Ask restaurant staff if products containing mango are part of a food recall. If so, or if the staff doesn’t know, don’t consume menu items with mango.

The state says that people without symptoms of undiagnosed hepatitis A can spread the infection to others, and those who have been diagnosed should not have food or drink for anyone. ..

Symptoms that are more likely to occur in adults than in children include:

heat.

Dark urine.

Decreased appetite.

Fatigue or tiredness.

Nausea and vomiting.

Stomach cramps or abdominal pain.

Jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes).

Symptoms usually occur between 2 weeks and 28 days after exposure, but can occur up to 50 days later. They tend to last less than 2 months on average. According to the state, mild symptoms can last for only a week or two, and severe symptoms can last as long as nine months.