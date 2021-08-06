Main CDC investigating the association between 4 cases of legionellosis





The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Maine is investigating the relationship between four cases of Legionella reported in the Bangor region. Robert Long, a spokesman for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Maine, said in a statement that all four patients were hospitalized for the disease, also known as legionellosis. The two remain hospitalized. Cases have been confirmed recently, but no specific schedule has been provided. The main CDC is trying to determine if the infection is accidental or if there is general exposure. The main CDC did not provide additional details on how the cases could be linked. Health care providers in the area have been notified of four cases so that they can consider testing for their illness. All cases should be reported to the main CDC. Legionella does not spread from person to person. Legionella is naturally found in freshwater environments such as lakes and streams. Humans can become infected by inhaling water droplets containing bacteria. This is a concern that is exacerbated when bacteria grow and spread in building water supply systems such as cooling towers, hot tubs, fountains and large plumbing systems used in air conditioning systems. .. Legionellosis is a type of pneumonia. Symptoms include cough, shortness of breath, fever, muscle aches, and headaches. Doctors may use a chest x-ray or physical examination to check for pneumonia and order a test for a sample of urine or sputum to determine if the lung infection is caused by Legionella. Most healthy people exposed to Legionella do not get sick, but people over the age of 50, current or previous smokers, chronic lung disease, and weakened immunity are at increased risk of getting sick. , Or a person with cancer. Others at risk include individuals with underlying health conditions such as diabetes, kidney failure, and liver failure. Legionellosis is treated with antibiotics, and most people who get sick need hospital treatment. Most people recover completely, but one in ten die from the infection. Cases have increased in the United States since 2000. Approximately 9,000 cases were reported in 2019. According to the Maine CDC, an average of 21.4 cases have been reported annually since 2016 in Maine. Health officials recommend taking precautions to limit the risk of bacterial growth in the building. Electric water heaters should be rinsed with a plumber every year, shower heads should be removed and cleaned regularly, and humidifiers should be cleaned and disinfected. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Legionella was discovered after an outbreak among people who attended the American Legion in Philadelphia in 1976.

