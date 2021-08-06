COVID vaccine and myocarditis





As efforts to improve US COVID-19 vaccination rates progress, one of the side effects that is gaining attention is a type of side effect. inflammation In heart Muscle called Myocarditis.. What is myocarditis? Myocarditis is a condition in which the heart muscle is inflamed, called the heart muscle.It affects you heartIt is an electrical signal of the heart and can cause rapid or abnormal cardiac rhythms (arrhythmia).It can also affect the pumping capacity of your heart blood Circulates oxygen. what is the reason? This is usually Virus infection Or drug reaction. It can happen to anyone, including adults, children and toddlers. In fact, it is otherwise more likely to affect healthy people under the age of 30. It affects men twice as often as women. What are the symptoms? Myocarditis varies from mild to severe. It also has different effects on children. In mild cases, symptoms include: In serious cases, you may notice the following: Other symptoms may be part of a viral infection that causes myocarditis. headache, Body pain, Joint pain, heat, NS sore throat, also diarrhea.. Symptoms of myocarditis in children are: heat

syncope episode

Hard time Breathing

Rapid breathing

Rapid or abnormal heartbeat Talk to your doctor if you notice any of these symptoms. In case of an emergency, call 911 or go to the nearest hospital. Can the COVID-19 vaccine cause heart inflammation? Yes, but experts don’t know what the link is.Only about 1,000 people can get it vaccinationRelated myocarditis. So far, myocarditis seems to be occurring: Adolescents over 16 years old and young adult men

After the second dose of one of the two mRNA COVID-19 vaccination

Within a few days after vaccination Most people who got it recovered soon after taking treatment and rest. Experts monitor side effects, but more research is needed to ensure that the causes and long-term effects are known.

Continue Is it safe for you or your child to get the COVID-19 vaccine? Yes. The CDC recommends obtaining one of the COVID-19 vaccines available to people over the age of 12. The benefits of a vaccine against the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 far outweigh the risks. NS vaccination It can protect you from serious complications such as long-term health problems, hospitalization and even death. Vaccination is the best option available to protect yourself and your family from the virus and its variants. Talk to your doctor if you have any concerns about getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Can COVID-19 infection cause myocarditis? Researchers say there may be links. In one study, more than 19,378 college athletes were tested for COVID-19 infection. About 3,000 people were COVID positive. About 2,800 people underwent a heart test and only 21 showed heart problems. Almost everyone who has fully recovered. According to experts, the chances of myocarditis and other heart problems from COVID-19 infection are small. How is it diagnosed? Early diagnosis is the key to proper treatment, complete recovery, and prevention of long-term heart problems.Your doctor may Physical examination Then ask about your medical history. They may also perform laboratory and imaging tests to see how serious the condition is. These include: electro-cardiogram(EKG). It’s a test to check the electrical signals of your heart, Heart rate..

Chest x-ray

MRI.. This test uses a magnet to create a picture of the interior.

Echocardiography. This test uses sound waves to detect if the heart muscle is inflamed and functioning normally.

Blood test What are the treatment options for myocarditis? Myocarditis usually improves spontaneously and recovers completely. In rare cases, treatments such as corticosteroids may be needed.Antiviral drug Drug It’s available, but research shows it’s not very effective. If severe myocarditis causes heart problems, your doctor will treat it. If you have had myocarditis, it is best to avoid intense physical activity such as sports for at least 3-6 months.Talk to your doctor before returning to Fitness Routine or sports.

Continue When should I see a doctor? Be aware of side effects for up to 1 week after each dose after vaccination with COVID-19 vaccine. Talk to your doctor as soon as possible if you have sharp chest pain, a throbbing heartbeat, or persistent heart fluttering. If you notice any symptoms or signs of myocarditis Allergic reaction favorite Urticaria, Swelling, or Wheezing After vaccination, tell your doctor about it or see your doctor right away. WebMD Medical Reference sauce source: Yale Medicine: “Relationship between Myocarditis and COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine”. Mayo Clinic: “Myocarditis”. Myocarditis Foundation: “Discover the Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis and Treatment of Myocarditis.” CDC: “COVID-19 Vaccine for People with Allergies”, “Myocarditis and Pericarditis”. circulation: “SARS-CoV-2 Cardiac Involvement in Young Competitive Athletes”.

