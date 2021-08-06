New South Wales records 291 new COVID cases for death of virus-infected woman in hospital

New South Wales recorded a maximum of 291 new COVID-19 infections per day in a pandemic, and health officials said hospitals were “stressed” as the state’s delta crisis worsened today. I admitted.

Key Point: There are 304 COVID patients in a New South Wales hospital

Prime Minister Gladys Berejikrian said the number of cases will continue to increase

Authorities emphasized that the Canterbury-Bankstown area is of particular concern.

Chief Health Officer Kelly Chant apologized to the family of a woman in her 60s who died yesterday after being infected with the virus by an employee of the affected Liverpool Hospital.

Currently, there are 304 COVID-19 patients in New South Wales hospitals, 50 of whom are in the intensive care unit and 22 of whom are on ventilators.

Dr. Chant said there was increasing pressure on the hospital.

“This system is big and vibrant,” she said.

“Don’t delay if you need urgent care. The system is there to treat and respond to it, but the system is stressed.”

Of the ICU COVID patients, 44 have not been vaccinated, 4 have received the first dose of AstraZeneca, and 2 have received the first dose of Pfizer.

The woman who died at Liverpool Hospital was the 79th COVID-19 death in New South Wales since the outbreak of the pandemic, and the 22nd is associated with the outbreak of Delta.

Dr. Chant said it was the second death associated with the outbreak at Liverpool Hospital.

“Can I personally express my sympathy for her loved ones, which must be a very challenging time for them,” she said.

The woman was infected with the virus from health care workers who moved between wards during the infection.

Of the 291 new cases, 91 were isolated during the period of infection.

Forty-eight people were quarantined during part of the infection period, and another 48 were infected in the community.

NSW Health is investigating the quarantine status of 104 new infections.

Health officials have identified two new cases in the Newcastle area on the first day of the blockade of hunters and upper hunters.

This means that there are 7 confirmed COVID-19 infections in the area. No new cases were found on the Central Coast.

Premier Have Police have flagged an increasing number of incidents in the Canterbury-Bankstown municipal area where police are strengthened.

“There are too many people going in and out of a particular shopping area, and they probably aren’t doing the right thing, so police will be more witnessing the local area of ​​Canterbury-Bankstown to ensure compliance. That’s for sure. It needs to be done, “she said.

The suburbs of Campsie, Bankstown, Lakemba, Punchbowl, Wiley Park, Yagoona, Greenacre, Earlwood, Bass Hill and Chester Hill have been identified as hotspots.

Twelve KFC staff members in Punchbowl were infected with the virus.

Mr. Beregikrian said the state’s contact tracing team was backed by “hundreds” of people, including members of the Australian Defense Force.

“So the resources are there, that’s why we patiently ask people,” she said.

“If we need more resources, we make sure they do, but the more cases we have, the more challenges we have.”

She also warned that the number of cases would increase in the coming days.

“I wanted you to be prepared for that,” she said.

109,547 tests were conducted in the 24 hours until 8 pm yesterday.

What you need to know about coronavirus:

