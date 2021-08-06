Covid: According to experts, herd immunity cannot be reached unless children over the age of 12 are vaccinated.

NS COVID-19 Vaccination deployment needs to be further extended to children over 12 years of age to achieve Herd immunity In the UK, the virus is suppressed and scientists warn.

Countries 16 and 17 years old are offered their first dose Pfizer Vaccine within a few weeks after the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) advises that it should be included in the rollout.

However, leading experts warn that it is impossible to control the transmission of coronavirus by herd immunity unless the rollout is extended to the age of 12-15 years.

According to epidemiologists, herd immunity, the point at which the spread of the disease is suppressed after a sufficient number of people have acquired immunity, requires that about 85% of the population be protected with vaccines or antibodies.

Dr. Deepti Gurdasani, an epidemiologist at Queen Mary University of London, said: Independent..

She criticized the “unnecessary delay” in deploying the vaccine to all teens, and many 16 and 17 years old don’t receive jabs before returning to school early next month. I pointed out.

“We could have had all of this age group [16 and 17-year-olds] Vaccinated before September.And because we are not expanding [to over-12s] Schools will continue to be the place where children become infected and take over. So we need to do more and expand to a wider age group. “

Health officials in the Republic of Ireland announced on Thursday that children aged 12 to 15 could enroll for the Covid vaccine starting next week. France, Canada and the United States have already started vaccination for over 12 years.

Encouraging Britain to follow, Dr. Gurdasani added: It is not known how much immunity will be gained as the variant continues to evolve. But if we don’t vaccinate our children, we certainly don’t have a chance. “

Dr. Stephen Griffin, an associate professor of virology at the University of Leeds, said JCVI could not clarify why it changed the advice for 16 and 17 years old, but did not change for younger children. ..

“You can’t get herd immunity by doing this [vaccinating 16 and 17-year-olds] Alone, “said Dr. Griffin. “We need to go further on the vaccination path to break more transmission chains.”

He added: “I have never achieved herd immunity with innate immunity against infectious diseases, so I don’t know why to start now. Without a vaccination program that comprehensively covers children and young people, such thresholds Never reach. “

This is because the director of one of the country’s leading medical colleges has labeled the children’s deployment “frankly chambolic.” Doctors said the details were still in “darkness.”

On Thursday, JCVI announced that 16-17 years old (about 1.4 million people) would provide the first dose of Pfizer vaccine within a few weeks without parental consent. However, it is not clear when the second dose will be offered.

Following the recommendations two weeks ago, Pfizer vaccines will be given to children over the age of 12 who are at high risk of Covid’s illness due to underlying illness.

Dr Camilla Kingdon, President of the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health, said deployment plans were inadequate. She said the UK’s National Vaccine Reservation System has not yet accepted reservations for people under the age of 18.

“Our members are constantly being asked by young people and their parents who have no answers due to poor systems and lack of detailed advice,” she said.

The Scottish Government said the deployment of the Pfizer vaccine to 16 and 17 years old will begin on Friday and is expected to be completed by the end of September.

Professor Lawrence Young, Vice-President of Warwick Medical College, will eventually need to include all 12 children in the rollout to gain an “immunity barrier” beyond practical difficulties in the future. I said there is.

He said Independent: “Yesterday’s JCVI statement suggested that they were considering it. So why don’t we consider it? Not letting the virus bite our youth You’re morally wrong. Why do you do that? “

Professor Young pointed out that the current Covid vaccine does not provide the long-term “bactericidal” immunity that jabs provide against measles and other illnesses. However, expanding rollouts remains important to curb transmission, Warwick experts argued.

He added: “I think it’s about protecting the well-being of children and making sure that schools don’t have to be closed due to infections or sent in large numbers home. Safety data are there. [for over-12s].. It is important to expand the rollout. I think that will happen soon. “

“We have no time to waste,” said Professor Jonathan Van-Tham, Deputy Chief Medical Officer in the United Kingdom, and expects the 16- and 17-year-olds to begin in “short weeks.” At the same time as the reopening of school after the summer vacation.

The Deputy Chief Medical Officer hinted that the rollout could be expanded from 12 to 15 at some stage in the future. “In my sense, as more data becomes available, the list can grow, rather than become less likely to grow over time,” he said.