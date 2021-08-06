Children under the age of 12 as the number of COVIDs in Warren County surges

Warren County, NY (NEWS10) – Last week, the Warren County Public Health Daily COVID-19 Case Report comes with additional details that are repeated daily.

If your child is showing signs of illness, think twice before sending it to camp or day care.

On Thursday, the county had 76 more cases than a month ago, 10 on July 5th and 86 on August 5th. And the county urges parents to pay special attention to young children.

On Thursday, the county wrote that 16 cases of coronavirus had been among children under the age of 12 in the last eight days. It is also part of many incidents, including occurrences in multiple church gatherings and nursing homes.

Earlier this week, county correspondent Don Lehman said the county had never seen a big one in a summer camp, but the county’s day care program confirmed multiple infections and one in a summer school program. Said he was infected twice a day. camp.

The county did not reveal where those outbreaks occurred.

Warren County has asked people with children enrolled in day care or day camp programs to keep their children at home in the event of signs of illness.

Still waiting for vaccination

Children under the age of 12 are not yet vaccinated because the current clinical trials of coronavirus vaccines in these age groups have not yet been completed.

Dr. Kevin Grassi, a pediatrician at Glens Falls Hospital, says that is the most important thing to consider when considering the development of younger patients.

“I think it’s important to understand that these groups are currently at risk because they don’t have vaccines,” he said.

And Grassi counts the number of days it takes for it to change. Especially when another grade is around the corner. And this may be different.

This year, Grassi suggests that it may be difficult for unvaccinated children to return to school, watching adults around them return to normal activity.

“Frankly, the rest of the population, the vaccinated people, are back to normal, but the children can’t,” he said. “They haven’t left COVID yet.”

Grassi also says that children are sometimes overlooked for their role in the spread of the disease.

Children can act as simple vectors and spread the coronavirus to other groups much faster. This is common in schools. If they are one group that has not been vaccinated, they are the primary means by which the disease reaches more people.

That’s what’s happening at school every year.

“That’s why we see the flu season happening that way.”

Once a child is vaccinated with age or approval of a vaccine under the age of 12, ideally there is a way to ensure that the child is actually vaccinated.

This process is already in place at school to ensure that students take shots at the beginning of the school year. Grassi suggests that adding COVID shots to the queue is quick and efficient.

“We may end up with higher vaccination rates among our children, as they already have a process of being vaccinated,” he said. “Or are parents hesitant to vaccinate their children?”

Grassi’s answer is that, like most communities and demographics, there are a few of both. But so far, most parents who experience his practice at Glens Falls Hospital are a little stunned to get their children vaccinated.

Show signs

As with other age groups, many of the symptoms that parents can be aware of are common in children exposed to COVID-19 and infected. Cough, fever, malaise. Fatigue and the difficulty of staying awake can be particularly powerful indicators.

It may also vary depending on your age. Grassi works well with babies and says children under the age of one may be really worried about cases with serious respiratory problems.

There are other symptoms that are more common in children than anywhere else.

The main of them is a multi-system inflammatory response. Approximately 4 to 6 weeks after infection, the reaction may manifest itself as a severe inflammatory reaction that may require hospitalization.

Rare in children, one in 1,000, Grassi still raises it as a concern.

The long-term effects of being infected with the coronavirus as a child are the same as others.

“I don’t know for now,” said Grassi. “The data is within a few years. We’ll see what happens over time.”

One of the things he finds encouraging goes back to the relationship between children and the common cold. In a sense, it is a disease not far from the coronavirus.

“As long as there are humans, children are infected with COVID in the form of colds. There is no real long-term effect from children with colds.”

Looking to the future, his father, Grassi, said he plans to vaccinate his children as soon as child-friendly doses are available.