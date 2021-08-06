Pandemic destroyed the mental health of public health workers

She said the system’s ability to deal with the problem was questionable. “There is very little bandwidth to make the necessary changes,” she said. It remains a full-blown situation that takes a long time and requires workers to take on unfamiliar roles.

Lao said the report’s top-level findings were not unexpected, but details of some cases were unexpected.

Nearly 12% of the 26,174 public health workers surveyed say they have faced work-related threats since the outbreak of the pandemic. Almost a quarter said they felt bullied, threatened or harassed as a result of their work.

“Given the length of the response [the] At the pandemic, public health workers felt very stressed, “says Lao. “The amount of intimidation, harassment and bullying was a surprise.”

Overall, according to a CDC survey conducted in late March and early April, 53% of respondents reported symptoms of at least one mental illness in the last two weeks. 37% relayed symptoms of PTSD, 32% reported depression, 30% and 8.4% reported suicidal ideation, respectively. Suicidal ideation was more frequent among workers under the age of 29, those who were transgender or non-binary, and those who identified themselves as multi-ethnic. The prevalence of PTSD symptoms was high among graduate-educated workers.

Lao said the CDC is further analyzing the results and will release more detailed information such as work hours and role roles.

Departure

Clinicians treat one patient at a time, but the job of a public health worker is to protect the health of the population. It means promoting a healthy lifestyle, preventing illness and injury, and detecting and responding to infectious diseases.

Public health is done Insufficient resources For years in the United States, workers have been overstretched and left tired, according to many who work and study in public health. 2017 Research Commissioned by the State and Territory Health Officials Association, public health workers enjoy a high level of job satisfaction, but nearly half of the approximately 48,000 respondents will quit their jobs within the next five years. I answered that. Other reasons.

And that was before the pandemic happened.

According to the Associated Press and Kaiser Health News follow-up, 248 local and state public health leaders in 41 states have resigned, retired, or been dismissed since the early days of the pandemic.

And it’s just a senior official. Local public health agencies have seen an unusually large number of departures across their class during the pandemic, and are hoping to come more.

Lisa Macon Harrison, Head of Health Services for Granville and Vance County, North Carolina, and Chairman of the National County Health Association, said: Staff.

In an interview, Dr. Michael E. Kirkeny, CEO and Chief Medical Officer of the Health Department, which serves Cabell and Huntington County in West Virginia, said in an interview that his department, which usually has little sales during pandemics. Said that he lost 9 of his 30 full-time staff. .. “It was the biggest sales we’ve ever seen,” he said. He attributed his resignation to work stress, immense time, working in an unfamiliar role to meet the needs of the crisis, and abusive treatment from the public.

He said he was trying to keep an eye out for employees, especially those doing contact tracing work. There, you may have to encourage residents exposed to virus quarantine to quarantine themselves.

“It’s those people who are cursed five times a day. They’re what I’m worried about,” he said.

According to Harrison, time was merciless. “The pace we’re working on hasn’t slowed down, it hasn’t slowed down for most of the 18 months, and now we’re up again,” she said, the latest fueled by the Delta variant. Said referring to the surge.

A CDC study found that public health workers who said they couldn’t take time off from work could experience almost twice as much mental health as others.

However, less than 20 percent of those who said they couldn’t take a vacation said it was because their employer didn’t allow them to take a vacation. They were much more likely to say they never rested from guilt. Because they had no substitute for them, or were worried that they would be absent and have more jobs.

Harrison said overwork is a common public health problem and is one of the reasons her agency is now trying to insist that employees schedule vacations. “At least everyone says they need to rest for a whole week without email or phone to get away for a while,” she said.

“I’m worried about them”

Public health officials say other factors during the pandemic were sacrificed.

Many workers have to move away from their normal work and schedule early in the pandemic, then scramble to find personal protective equipment and enhance contact tracing for people infected with the virus. I had to help people who were experiencing a homeless quarantine after a positive test.

In many cases, that meant learning new skills or working in an unfamiliar team, says Dennis Warsham, interim director of public health in King County around Seattle and Washington. I did. It also meant seeing a setback in other areas where they were devoted, he said.

“Our syphilis rate is the highest I’ve ever seen,” Warsham said. “The situation was canceled because we had to move the contact tracer from STD to COVID.”

According to Warsham, these withdrawals are intolerable, as are the frustrations of seeing public health directives such as masking and acquiring hit resistance through vaccination. King County has the highest vaccination rate in the state at 67%, nearly 20% higher than the national average, Warsham said, frustrating staff that nothing more.

“Here we have life-saving tools, 700,000 have not yet been vaccinated, of which 400,000 are eligible,” he said. “There is this fatigue, and we ask ourselves,’What more can we do?'”

Mr. Washam said strengthening staff was one of his top priorities. However, he added that it would be difficult to deal with this as the pandemic continues and other emergencies occur. “In addition to COVID, we had that fever spell, and gun violence is now off the chain,” he said.

And now, the number of cases of COVID-19 is increasing again, which means that the exhausted staff of Warsham have no rest.

“Our workforce is hurt, but there are delta variants and many other crises. How do you handle it?” He asked. “I don’t know. I’m curious. I’m really worried.”

