COVID-19 cases, hospitalization is the highest ever.Encourage vaccination





Lakeland, Florida-Healthcare leaders in Polk County held a press conference Thursday to talk about the increase in COVID-19 and hospitalization in the county. They call it the highest number they’ve ever seen, but this time, vaccine development has made these cases almost preventable, not at the peak of last year. Today, the surge in Delta variants has made the case the best ever. “Since the pandemic began, the risk of getting COVID has never been higher,” said Dr. Stephen Atinger, managing partner at Watson Clinic. This was Dr. Achinger’s message to those who have not yet been vaccinated, as the case in Pork County was the highest ever, even though about 54% of the county was vaccinated. WFTS “We’re talking about 30 and 40 years old using ICU or high flow oxygen. That is, the story I’m telling you is real. Just a few days ago, we were 8 and 10 years old. A year-old child came to the ICU and said goodbye to his 38-year-old mother, which is terrible, “said Dr. Timothy Regan, Chief Medical Officer of Lake Laundry Regional Health. The mother has not been vaccinated, nor is the majority of people admitted to COVID-19 at Lake Laundry Regional. “We have individuals in their 30s, 40s, and 50s in the hospital. Many of our ICU patients fall into these younger demographics,” says Lake Laundry Regional Health. Said Daniel Drummond, President and Chief Executive Officer of the company. At the peak of last year’s pandemic, Dramondo says there were 180 COVID-19-positive patients in the Lake Laundry Regional hospital. As of Thursday, that number was 275, more than I’ve ever seen during a pandemic. “That’s disappointing. It’s frustrating to have distrust of the scientific community that these vaccines are effective. People are more about one-off stories on social media and what their neighbors are telling them. It’s focused and doesn’t pay much attention to the actual scientific data, “Dr. Regan said. Dr. Regan reminds people that the point of vaccines is to prevent severe infections, although the use of vaccines still has a small number of breakthrough cases. “You won’t be hospitalized and you won’t die of illness. That’s the purpose of the vaccine,” Dr. Regan said. And as cases grow and the first day of school approaches, these medical professionals tell people to listen to what science is saying until vaccination rates are high enough to get out of the pandemic. Prompt. “Children can be infected with COVID and parents can make decisions for their children, so if you have any concerns, encourage your child to wear a mask at school,” Pork County said. Said Dr. Joy Jackson, director of health at Hardee County. Click here to find out where to get vaccinated in Tampa Bay. here..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abcactionnews.com/news/coronavirus/polk-co-health-leaders-covid-19-cases-hospitalizations-are-at-an-all-time-high-urge-vaccination

