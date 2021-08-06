Advent Health doctors recommend vaccination to the general public





The moment to stick to Dr. Eduardo Oliveira, Executive Director of Advent Health’s Critical Care Services, is when one highly ill COVID-19 patient requests vaccination when he arrives at the hospital. “My heart goes out for that person,” Oliveira said. “You could really feel the desire to live to fight the disease.” Between Tuesday and Wednesday, another 110 COVID-19 patients were admitted to five Advent Health hospitals in Volusia and Flagler counties, with 410 coronavirus-related hospitalizations on Thursday, hospital officials said. I am. More than 90% of these patients have not been vaccinated, officials said. Nurse struggle:“My dream is a living hell”: A Halifax Health nurse asks a COVID patient to use a ventilator more:The DOJ found that Volusia Schools were discriminated against against autistic students “We know that most patients are not vaccinated, so we know that this may have been prevented,” Oliveira said. “At first I had a hard time caring for the patient, so it was difficult for the staff because I had time to vaccinate. I had that time, but unfortunately everyone took advantage of that opportunity. It wasn’t. ” Record COVID hospitalizations at Daytona Beach According to spokeswoman John Guthrie, Halifax Health set another record on Thursday with 157 COVID-19 patients. Flagler Hospital in St. Johns County had 115 COVID-19 patients on Thursday. Of these 115 patients, 11 require mechanical ventilation and 23 are in the ICU, according to a Facebook post from the hospital. Over the past two days, the number of COVID-19 patients at Advent Health Central Florida Hospital has increased by 12.5%, according to hospital officials. On Thursday, 1,350 COVID-19 cases were reported across a hospital system across seven counties in Florida, including Volusia and Flagler. This is the maximum number of COVID-19 patients cared for by the hospital system throughout the pandemic, Oliveira said. More coverage of COVID-19 hospitalization: “I’ve heard from our team that they’re sick of COVID,” Oliveira said. “It’s been about a year and a half since we dealt with this. I’m a little disappointed after Wave 2. [in January] I thought the situation was getting better, but then I got on this current wave. “ state:School district rebels against Desantis’ mask orders Throughout the hospital system, Oliveira said 90% of patients who are very ill and require mechanical ventilation are unvaccinated. “If they [the community] It’s great to be vaccinated, “said Oliveira. “That’s what they can do best to help frontline workers. If you’re vaccinated, you have important protection.” Elective surgery at Advent Health remains suspended Last Friday, the hospital system went into “black status”. This means performing only emergency and time-sensitive emergency procedures. All other appointments have been rescheduled. According to Oliveira, the move helped the hospital system with a shortage of staff and relocated staff to COVID-19 patients. “It limits the influx of patients who do not have COVID-19 into the postoperative ICU,” he said. “But there is also the problem of having to cancel and catch up with those steps later.” On average, according to Oliveira, if someone is very ill with the virus, they will be hospitalized for 14 to 21 days. And the patients get younger, with an average age of 50 to 55 years. According to Oliveira, patients from teens to the elderly are seen at Advent Health Hospital. “It’s a long hospital stay,” he said. “If you come to the hospital and don’t need ICU care, it’s 3-7 days.” As of Thursday, approximately 300 patients across Advent Health were in the intensive care unit, most of whom were on ventilators, according to Oliveira. He did not reveal the exact number of patients using ventilators. “Recovery takes a long time. Every few days I spend in ICU it takes more than a week to recover,” he said. “You have muscle waste and unconditional. For some, it takes 3-4 months to fully recover and get back to work. It comes at a considerable cost to your body and recovers. It takes time to do. “ More positively, Oliveira said few children were hospitalized with COVID-19. And almost all vaccinated patients admitted to the hospital have other underlying health problems, such as autoimmune diseases, or have recently undergone organ transplants. The only surefire way to overcome this surge is to get vaccinated, Oliveira said. As of July 30, 39% of Florida’s eligible population had not been vaccinated, according to the latest update from the Florida Department of Health. In Volusia County, 44% of the eligible population has not yet been vaccinated. In Flagler County, 39% are unvaccinated. In St. Johns County, 35% of the eligible population is unvaccinated. “The patient’s face and family behavior can tell us that they want to be vaccinated,” Oliveira said. “As we have seen, those families would have made another choice.” News-Journals Looking for Family, Healthcare Professionals The News-Journal aims to interview loved ones and their families who have been hospitalized for COVID-19. Those who are currently or hospitalized with COVID-19. Healthcare workers experiencing a surge in patients. If you would like to share your story, please send an email to [email protected] with your name, phone number and other contact information. Local hospital information Halifax Health COVID-19 patients: According to hospital spokesman John Guthrie, Halifax Health had 157 COVID-19 patients on Thursday. This is another peak of the hospital system. Visit policy: For non-COVID patients, 2 visitors at a time. However, if the patient is quarantined, only one visitor is allowed. The hospital does not allow visitors to COVID patients, but does provide virtual visits. Exceptions are made for situations that should be taken into account, such as end of life or unique patient needs. Hospital management: On August 3, Halifax Health began limiting the number of elective surgeries that required hospitalization per day due to “the large number of inpatients and ongoing staffing challenges.” Advent Health COVID-19 patients: On Thursday, AdventHealth Central Florida experienced a record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations with 1,350 patients in seven county hospitals. 410 of them are in five Advent Health hospitals in Volusia and Flagler counties and are records for both counties. Visit policy: Non-COVID patients are allowed one visitor at a time. OB and pediatric patients are allowed two visitors at a time. The hospital does not allow visitors to COVID patients, but does provide virtual visits for COVID patients. Exceptions are made to children, pregnant women, and end-of-life situations. Women who are pregnant or have COVID-19 infection by caesarean section, or who are symptomatic, are allowed to visit twice daily, but not to the operating room. Hospital management: On July 30, Advent Health moved the hospital system to “black status”. This means that hospitals only perform emergency and time-sensitive emergency surgery. This also means that all hospital-based outpatient treatment at Advent Health will be postponed at a later date. Outpatient surgery sites are time-sensitive and carry out only urgent procedures. Time-sensitive pediatric procedures are performed with the approval of the Chief Medical Officer. Flagler Hospital COVID-19 patients: On Thursday, Flagler Hospital had 115 COVID-19 patients, 23 of whom were infected with the ICU and 11 of whom were ventilated. Visitor policy: Non-COVID patients can have one visitor throughout their stay. Two for labor and delivery. There are no visitors with COVID patients. Hospital management: The hospital closely monitors capacity and staffing and schedules procedures as needed. Most of the procedures are on schedule.

