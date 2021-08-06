BC has recorded 402 new cases, but the number of COVID-19 has skyrocketed as there are no additional deaths.

British Columbia health officials have announced a new case of 402 COVID-19, but there were no additional deaths on Thursday.

In a written statement, the State Department of Health stated that there are currently 2,066 active cases of people infected with the new coronavirus in British Columbia, the highest number since June 7.

A total of 58 people are hospitalized and 21 are in the intensive care unit. This is the highest number of people admitted to COVID-19 in the state since July 16th.

Almost 60% of the new cases reported on Thursday occurred in the interior health area where the authorities are located. Reimbursed Maskman Date last week.

The breakdown of new cases by region is as follows.

There are 234 new cases of interior health and 1,121 active cases.

Fraser Health’s 82 new cases have 449 active cases.

41 new cases of Vancouver Coastal Health with 290 active cases.

Island Health has 25 new cases and 127 active cases.

There are 20 new cases in Northern Health and 67 active cases.

There are no new cases of people living outside Canada. This is a group with 12 active cases.

Overall hospitalization usually lags behind spikes and dips in new cases, an increase of about 14 percent from last Thursday when 51 people were hospitalized for the disease.

The number of patients in the intensive care unit has increased by about 5% from 20 a week ago.

There are five outbreaks in British Columbia long-term care facilities. One of them occurs in the Fraser Health area and four in the Interior Health area.

The state’s death toll from the disease is currently 1,772 of the 151,375 confirmed cases to date.

As of Thursday, 81.7% of people over the age of 12 in British Columbia received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with a second dose of 68.4%.

To date, 6.9 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered, including 3,172,287 second doses.

Officials “considering options” for vaccine passports

State health officials said they are considering options for British Columbia’s vaccine passports, following a surge in cases caused by delta variants.

State health official Bonnie Henry said Thursday that authorities do not deny essential services to people based on vaccination status, but it is clear that the state needs to ensure protection of the health system. ..

Universities and schools are also preparing to reopen in the fall, so Henry said authorities are working closely with them in September to ensure classroom learning.

She said BC had not seen an increase in infection rates among children under the age of 12, encouraging everyone working in those environments to be immunized if eligible.

Walk-in immune clinic Opened Registration is still recommended throughout the state, but to ensure your dose.

British Columbia citizens over the age of 12 who are not yet immunized can register in three ways: