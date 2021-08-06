Can I get a delta variant if I’m already infected with COVID?The doctor explains





Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) Paulette Santilan confirmed vital signs of COVID-19 patients on July 30, 2021 at the Improvisation COVID-19 unit at the Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in the Mission Hills area of ​​Los Angeles, California. I will leave later. The COVID-19 unit has been relocated to accommodate the growing number of COVID patients in the hospital section, which is typically used for other purposes. (Photo by Mariotama / Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – Delta variants make COVID-19 more infectious than ever, so should people who are already infected need to worry about reinfection? “Yes, no,” said Dr. Peter Chin Hong, an infectious disease specialist at the University of California, San Francisco. “There is no guarantee that a particular person will have an immune response, as the immunity after a natural infection varies greatly from person to person.” Basically, some who have fought COVID-19 develop a fairly strong immunity to COVID-19. Others only develop a weak immune response and therefore may be more vulnerable to infection. There is no easy way to determine which bucket it belongs to. What is a Delta Plus variant?

The best way to combat that uncertainty is to get vaccinated, Chin Hong said. “Vaccines are the most reliable way to get durable protection.” Breakthrough cases have been reported nationwide, but the data show that the majority of cases, especially serious cases, are unvaccinated.Analysis by Kaiser Family Foundation Depending on the state, unvaccinated people were found to account for 94% to 99% of COVID-19 cases. Unvaccinated accounts for an even greater proportion of current hospitalizations and deaths. Oregon COVID Trends: Deadly Delta Mutants Without Vaccination

“The breakthrough is a sideshow,” said Dr. George Rutherford, an epidemiologist at UCSF. “That’s not the impetus here. It’s being driven by unvaccinated people.” Although some groundbreaking cases are expected, vaccinated people are much less likely to be infected with the virus. According to the CDC.. Experts say that people with existing immunity are less likely to experience less severe symptoms, whether due to a vaccine or previous infection, or if infected with a delta mutant. That is.

