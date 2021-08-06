New COVID-19 cases of over 400 BC spikes

Active infections have exceeded 2,000 for the first time since June 8.

The number of new COVID-19 infections in British Columbia continues to skyrocket, with 402 cases identified in the past day, boosting the total number of people actively fighting the disease to 2,066.

The total number of new infections per day in the state exceeded 400 for the first time since May 21, and the number of active infections exceeded 2,000 for the first time since June 8.

The majority of new COVID-19 cases in the state are believed to be delta variants that have been shown to be infected much more easily than previous virus strains. This may be one of the causes of the recent surge in cases.

The majority of people who are actively fighting COVID-19 are told to self-isolate, even though 58 are in the hospital and 21 are in the intensive care unit (ICU).Health officials knew nothing New COVID-19 related deaths.

More than 97.4% (147,510) of 151,375 people known to be infected with COVID-19 in British Columbia said they were not infectious and recovered by the state 10 days after they first felt symptoms. It is considered.

State health officer Bonnie Henry and health minister Adrian Dix today urged BC residents to be vaccinated as soon as possible, and yesterday when all immunization centers throughout the state accepted vaccinations. Advertised the success of what they called “Walk-in Wednesday”. There is heavy traffic and some have extended business hours.

The success of the event may drive the demand that this be a standard daily practice.

Yesterday, 7,628 people received the first dose of the vaccine. This is compared to an average of 4,314 people who received the first dose of the vaccine in the last 7 days. Yesterday, another 25,618 British Columbia residents received the required second vaccination.

The British Columbia government said the total number of first doses provided yesterday was the highest since July 10, the day when no data were provided. The last day when the first high-dose data was provided was July 7, when 12,587 people received their first vaccination.

The number of people who have been vaccinated for the second time is declining, partly because the population of people who have been vaccinated for the second time is declining sharply.

In total, state data show that 3,785,216 British Columbia residents have been vaccinated at least once, and 3,172,287 have been fully vaccinated with two vaccinations.

The government estimates that this means that 81.7% of the eligible population will be vaccinated at least once and 68.4% of the eligible population will be vaccinated twice.

British Columbia Government Latest Quote The total population of the state is 5,147,712This means that over 73.5% of British Columbia’s total population has been vaccinated at least once, and 61.6% of British Columbia’s total population has been vaccinated twice.

Neither Henry nor Dix have yet given a clear answer as to whether BC will require all visitors to nightclubs, restaurants and entertainment venues to be vaccinated.

“We’re not going to deny people essential services based on vaccination status,” Henry said, adding that they could mandate a controversial vaccination pass system for admission to social places. I left the door open.

The Prime Ministers of Manitoba and Quebec have stated that each state will issue a vaccination card. Details are being considered as to which non-essential services will be exposed only to cardholders. Laws requiring vaccination passes to enter restaurants, museums and sports arenas have sparked massive protests in European countries such as France and Italy.

Dix sounded like his staff was investigating the feasibility of such a pass.

“We are pursuing all options to combat COVID-19 infection,” Dix said.

“No, you’re not obliged to get vaccinated elsewhere in British Columbia or Canada, but if you don’t, you’ll get results,” he tells you. I think you need to understand that. “

Last week, the British Columbia government took steps to require people to wear masks in public spaces in Central Okanagan.

This is mainly because the Interior Health area of ​​BC is a hotspot for new and active cases.

Here’s a breakdown of where the 402 new COVID-19 infections in British Columbia are by health region:

• 82 (20.4%) at Fraser Health.

• 41 (10.2%) in Vancouver Coastal Health.

• 234 (58.2%) in interior health.

• 20 people (5%) at Northern Health.

• 25 people (6.2%) at Island Health.When

• Normally no one lives outside British Columbia

The 2,066 active infections, classified by health area, include:

• Fraser Health 449 (21.7%).

• Vancouver Coastal Health 290 (14%).

• 1,121 (54.3%) in interior health.

• 67 people (3.2%) in Northern Health.

• 127 (6.1%) for Island Health.When

• 12 people (0.6%) who normally live outside British Columbia.

There are still five living facilities for the elderly with active COVID-19 outbreaks.

• Cranbrook’s Couteney Street Village.

• Kelowna Cotton Woods Care Center.

• Brookhaven Care Center in West Kelowna.

• Maple Ridge’s Holyrood manners.When

• Nelson Jubilee Manor of Nelson.

[email protected]

@GlenKorstrom