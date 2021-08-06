As the outbreak of COVID-19 spreads, Pfizer will expire in Far West, New South Wales within a few weeks.





Pfizer vaccine supplies will return to Far West, New South Wales later this month after doses for the region were previously redirected to Sydney. Key Point: 20,000 doses will soon return to the state’s local community after the local Pfizer vaccine supply was redirected to Sydney last week.

Federal government increased supply to New South Wales to replenish local inventories

Far West Local Health District expects supply to return by the third week of August. Last week, 40,000 doses of vaccine were diverted from medical facilities in rural and provincial states, including the Far West, to vaccinate 12th graders in Sydney. However, 20,000 doses will be sent back to the local community after the state government secures additional supplies from the federal government this week. New South Wales Prime Minister Gladys Beregi Klean said yesterday This means that from the week of August 16th, supplies will be returned to the area. However, Barwon member Roy Butler said the decision to get the Pfizer vaccine from the region was urgent and unnecessary. “We shouldn’t have been in a situation where we needed to take from the area for the city,” he said. “It has to do with front-end procurement issues, but there are 1 million doses weekly in August. “The 40,000 doses they need should always come from those doses, and people will not change their appointments west.” Live Update: Read our blog for the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic. First dose available to some people The first dose of Pfizer vaccine is currently on hold due to the decision to redistribute the supply throughout the Far West Local Health District. There is no specific date for Pfizer’s supplies to be returned to the area, but Health District Chief Executive Umit Agis expects supplies to be delivered by the third week of August. Was there. He said while the district was waiting for the return of supplies 1a and 1b The COVID-19 vaccine group was able to receive the first shot of Pfizer at the district facility. Umit Agis, Chief Executive of the Far West Local Health District, says he has sufficient Pfizer supplies for priority vaccinations and a second vaccination for those who received the first vaccination. ((( ABC News: Bension Siebert ). “Emergency personnel, elderly care welfare worker [and] Our aboriginal community [fall into those categories], “Mr. Agis said. “It’s essentially a front-line worker, and that’s what we’re limiting at this point, and of course, those who are at medical risk.” He said individuals who received the first dose of the vaccine could still receive a second dose. Concerns about supply transfer After announcing the reassignment last week, Far West Aboriginal healthcare provider Malima said she was concerned about a decline in Pfizer’s supply in the community. Linda Lynot, Executive Manager of Primary Health Care Services, said the current supply is from the Commonwealth, so there is no change, but there are concerns about supply losses. “We are part of the community. We live in this community and there are many people who want to be vaccinated against Pfizer and cannot get it,” she said. “Many people are not vaccinated and can get infected, which means that the Aboriginal community is also at high risk of getting infected. “There is much we can do personally other than give it a try. [to] Immunize as many Aboriginal communities as possible. “ Space to play or pause, M to mute, left and right arrows to seek, up and down arrows for volume. clock Time: 2 minutes 28 seconds 2 NS 28 NS Victoria enters the sixth blockade in a mysterious case (((ABC news). What you need to know about coronavirus: Loading form …

