People are secretly vaccinated with COVID-19.This is the reason
- Some people have begun secretly vaccination with COVID-19 for fear that friends and family may oppose their decision to take shots.
- Medical experts say the politicization of the COVID-19 vaccine added additional challenges during the pandemic.
We are in a period of global instability COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Pandemic. Coronavirus variants are germinating around the world, and one of the problems that particularly plagues the United States is the phenomenon of vaccine controversy.
The debate over whether to get vaccinated has driven a sharp wedge between family and loved ones. Politicalization of protective face masks and the necessary vaccinations are causing controversy throughout the community as national hospitalizations and deaths increase.
This is all due to family pressure, as some people who want to be vaccinated to protect themselves and those around them from the spread of the coronavirus and its evolving mutants feel the need to do so carefully. Secreted from disapproval, friends.
This is a widely reported dynamic, especially in regions of countries with high COVID-19 infection rates.
Recently CNN report Doctors in West Plains, Missouri, emphasized that they discussed the phenomenon of patients spending a very long time secretly receiving vaccinations for fear of community and family backlash.
According to experts, this politicization puts yet another very American-specific pandemic pressure on the crisis that is diminishing medical resources and increasing personal anxiety in the first place.
How can I keep my vaccinations safe and confidential? And what are your strategies for doing your best for your own safety and health against pressure from the community and peers?
“The vaccine distribution map shows that low vaccination rates are concentrated in certain parts of the country. Also, people with similar backgrounds embedded in social networks are the COVID vaccines. We also know that we often have similar beliefs, such as distrust of safety and effectiveness. ” Melissa J. Basil, PhD, Medical Anthropologist at The Feinstein Institutes of Medicine in Manhasset, NY.
Basile told Healthline within a particular community that “negative information about vaccines has spread, making people in that community distrust the science behind vaccines from the beginning.”
“In some cases, there can be social pressure both for and against vaccination, but unless in extreme circumstances, people who want a vaccine will find a way to get it,” she said. I added.
Dr. Timothy BrewerUCLA Fielding School of Public Health and Medicine, a professor of epidemiology, said, “One of our country’s responses to the tragedy of pandemics and pandemics” is how basic politicized protective care measures were taken. I told the health line that there was.
Since the beginning of the pandemic in the United States, wearing a protective mask has become a political statement, and eventually vaccination has become a political statement.
Brewer, a member of the Infectious Diseases Department at UCLA’s David Geffen School of Medicine, said current cable news and social media-led actions have been prosecuted for common-sense actions to protect himself and the surrounding community. National political echo chamber.
He cites the irony that no one has made a large-scale protest against other common vaccinations.
“Everyone is out on the street saying that the government is trying to push the tetanus vaccine into our throat,” Brewer told Healthline.
As with other vaccinations, vaccines given to protect against COVID-19 are not 100% effective. Some vaccinated people are still infected with the coronavirus (a highly publicized “breakthrough” case), but they remain relatively small.
The majority of national cases of hospitalization and death from severe COVID-19 (more than 90%) were found in people who chose not to be vaccinated or who have not yet sought a vaccine.
What many vaccinator advocates and conspiracy theorists are sticking to is the number “not 100 percent effective.”
This is certainly a headache among healthcare professionals who want people to accept these vaccines in a number of routine and life-saving vaccines, from measles and smallpox to chickenpox. It is causing concern.
“For some reason, we have tied important measures to combat the pandemic virus to politics and our core identity. Most countries have been able to avoid it,” Brewer said. I did.
“I’m really disappointed because my ability to cope with this pandemic is really compromised. In places like Florida, Arkansas and Missouri, instead of focusing on public health and doing my best, I hope it works. I’m watching. Make sure everyone is as safe and healthy as possible. We allow politics to cloud our judgment, “he said.
How do you get vaccinated while keeping secrets from your family, friends and even loved ones?
“At this time, vaccines are widely available at most walk-in clinics and pharmacies. For those who wish to be vaccinated, the status of COVID vaccination is as private as all medical care they receive, and in most states. You need to be aware that you are protected by the HIPAA code and the law in force at the clinic, “Basile explains. “They should be relieved that the medical professionals who are taking the vaccine will not reveal the status of the vaccine.”
It is important to pay attention to Basil’s words. Medical privacy laws and regulations ensure that medical discussions and procedures by physicians and other medical professionals are kept confidential between practitioners and patients.
If you choose to be vaccinated, your healthcare professional will not be able to disclose that information without the consent of your loved one.
Brewer suggests that people in this predicament, who want to get vaccinated while living in a climate that hates vaccines, should contact their doctors or the local and county public health departments. Stated.
He said the precautions needed for these trusted resources and staff to navigate these tricky waters, showcase the resources available in the community, and protect themselves and others from COVID-19. He said it would help ensure that he received vaccinations and care.
“That’s their job and it’s a good place to get started,” he emphasized.
Of course, this puts a lot of responsibility on the individual. If you live in a very vaccine-averse environment, it can be difficult to resist pressure from your peers.
Brewer added how this can induce anxiety. Leaning on your GP can help, but it can’t relieve the stress of pushing something that you may feel greater than yourself or your health.
One thing to consider is to avoid conflicts with people who are hesitant about the vaccine. Perhaps ahead of these social media fights, or even at dinner, talk to your doctor about getting the vaccine and try what you can do personally to prevent the spread of the virus.
Also, personally implement protective measures such as wearing a mask and measuring physical distance, especially in areas where COVID-19 surges are occurring.
“If you’re dealing with friends and family who are’Antibacs’, you probably won’t change their minds. You see that you’re convinced that the vaccine is safe and effective. Whatever they read or read, they probably saw or read something the opposite, and they are convinced they are right, “said Basil.
“If possible, it’s best to avoid situations where discussions can occur and escalate,” she said.
One big obstacle stands in front of children and young adults. The COVID-19 vaccine is licensed for people over the age of 12, but many US states require children under the age of 18 to obtain parental or guardian permission to receive medical care such as vaccination. there is.
In some states, minors are allowed to make medical decisions under the age of 18. This includes 14-year-old Alabama, 15-year-old California and Oregon, and 16-year-old South Carolina.
Some states, such as Colorado, Indiana, and Maine, also allow early consent for treatment and medical care subject to specific events, such as when living away from parents or guardians.
Brewer said the annoying youth faced in states with strict laws on medical consent for minors are a big problem, especially if they live with parents who are strongly opposed to vaccination. Said.
He emphasized that he was not a consent law expert on minors in various states, but young people worried about being vaccinated in an environment resistant to vaccination said, “School nurses or counselors. He said he might consider seeking advice. To determine the options that are there.
“I think that’s what school nurses and school counselors may know. [what to do]”Brewer said. “That’s certainly what the clinic knows. They were able to contact a local medical clinic in their neighborhood to find out what options they might have available.”
Brewer explained that this message against politicized vaccination is also challenging for healthcare professionals.
While he lives in Los Angeles-the region of the country where the local and state governments strictly follow the COVID-19 guidance-it is more challenging for his colleagues who live in the more vaccine-resistant regions of the country. said.
Faced with such massive opposition, helping people provide the medical care they need, such as being vaccinated against COVID-19, is a major challenge.
At the end of the day, both Brewer and Basil emphasize that you should look for the right care you need through your doctor.
If you do not have easy direct access to your health care professional, please visit your local clinic or pharmacy where the vaccine is distributed. You can also consult with your local public health department.
Do your best to avoid direct conflicts and peer pressure from those around you who are hesitant about the vaccine.
If you are a minor, look for the advice of your most interested health authorities, such as school nurses, your doctor, or your local clinic.
Find an advocate to help you on the path to the care you need in the face of this pandemic.
