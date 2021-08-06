Most BCCOVID cases are 20-40 years old with a single dose or less: Top Physician

Vancouver — The surge in COVID-19 cases in British Columbia is being driven by people aged 20-40 who are unvaccinated or take only once, state health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said. Stated.

The latest number of cases reached 402 on Thursday, not seen after May, but Henry said a cluster of infections was expected.

Extensive contact tracing has identified groups of people in contact with each other, she said.

“We have taken additional steps in those areas where the high increase is beginning to be seen,” she said at a press conference on Thursday.

However, health officials do not believe that high immunization rates have spread to at-risk groups such as the elderly, Henry said.

She said that 95 percent of infected people were either unvaccinated or received only one dose.

“It’s important that we are aware now. That’s the message we have for you today. You are at risk and you spread it to the people closest to you. ”

Henry said that everyone who was hospitalized for illness in the interior intensive care unit was not yet vaccinated.

“Our ticket to get out of this pandemic and protect our community, not just the ones around us, is due to everyone stepping up and immunizing.”

In the government’s “Wednesday Walk-in” promotion, more than 16,500 people went to clinics in the state without reservation. The government said in a statement that more than 7,600 of them had been vaccinated for the first time.

With the first vaccination, the vaccination rate for people over 12 years old has reached 81.7%, and 68.4% are fully vaccinated.

According to Henry, pandemic modeling shows that the delta mutant is highly infectious. This means that you need to increase your immunization rate, and even a small increase in vaccination will make a difference.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said people are not obliged to be vaccinated.

“But if you don’t, you’ll get results and I think everyone has to understand it,” he said.

When asked if BC would issue a vaccine passport under the guidance of Quebec, Mr Dix said the government intends to issue some kind of domestic vaccine passport in the future.

He said they want people to have easy access to their vaccine records, as many workers will increasingly need to demonstrate immunization.

“Perhaps in the future they want to leave Canada and go to Brain, Bellingham, Belgium, Botswana, or anywhere else in the world that needs vaccination for travel.”

There are 2,066 COVID-19 activity cases in British Columbia, with 58 hospitalized, 21 of whom are in the intensive care unit.

There were no new deaths, but there are five active health care outbreaks in the state, all in long-term care facilities.

This report by Canadian Press was first published on August 5, 2021.