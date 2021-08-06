The COVID-19 test positive rate in Madison County is 14%, the health director said.





Marshall-The County Health Director appeared in front of the Madison County Commission and sent a clear message to the board members and livestreaming of the meeting. Residents need to do their best to combat the delta variant and the rapidly deteriorating COVID. -19 situations. “Our numbers are bad and worse,” said Tammy Cody, director of health at Madison County, on August 3. Previously, the tendency of this virus was slow. This time, it was heavily attacked and attacked rapidly. We are on a very difficult road. “ Coronavirus surge: COVID-19 Cluster Haywood County Site Canton Police Station However, before providing the Board with the latest information on COVID-19 at the monthly meeting at the NC Cooperative Extension, Cody provided a broad background on the national discourse on public health. “There are references to infectious diseases in the Bible, and references made to isolate individuals to protect the community,” said Cody. “Through recorded history, epidemics such as plague and smallpox have triggered sporadic public efforts to protect citizens in the face of infectious diseases. By the 18th century, illness and quarantine of exposed people. Isolation has become a common means of containing certain infectious diseases. “ Cody emphasized the important role played by the health sector and public health professionals in ensuring the health and safety of residents through the evolution of public health. “When public health became a scientific initiative, it provided us with a field of expertise,” she said. “Disease prevention and management was no longer a work of common sense and social compassion, but a work of knowledge and expertise. Health reform was led by engineers, chemists, biologists and doctors. The health sector , Has become a source of scientific knowledge and health. “ COVID-19 Case Update The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 dashboard stated that the state’s positive test rate on August 2 was 12.2%. According to Cody, the rate is even higher in Madison. “In Madison County, our rate is 14%,” she said, adding that the rate increased dramatically and suddenly. “(July 29) The state showed a rate of over 10% for the first time since January.” Cody said positive rates are just one of the alarming trends across counties, states and nations. “The number of patients hospitalized in the state has more than doubled in the last two weeks. In North Carolina, 13,679 people have died since the outbreak of the pandemic. 43 (Madison) residents have COVID-related mergers. I died of the disease, “she said. board. “According to the World Health Organization (the week from July 26th to August 1st), the United States had the most COVID cases in the world. In the week from July 19th to 25th, the United States had 131 cases. Reported an increase in%. In a new COVID case last week. ” In a written report issued to board members prior to the end of the meeting, Cody explained some of the county’s trends. Education in a pandemic: Buncombe County schools will need a mask this fall Commissioner Michael Garrison identified particularly alarming statistics from the handouts distributed to board members. “It seems that there were 138 COVID cases in Madison County from July 12th to 25th,” he said. Cody confirmed this number and added that the surge in incidents experienced throughout the county has skyrocketed since mid-July. “For the past two weeks, Commissioner Garrison, we’ve seen 50 COVID cases a week,” she said. “When I returned to the first week of July and the end of June, I saw one or two positive cases a week. I enjoyed it. I hope to get back to normal.” “It hasn’t been the case in the last two weeks. I’m very worried. Currently, there are 10 to 20 cases a day.” COVID-19 vaccination Cody said 100 million Americans had not yet been vaccinated as of July 29. “The more people who get vaccinated, the less chance the virus circulates, which means less chance of mutating to a more dangerous strain,” she said. Vaccine News: Inside the “Small Dare County” of North Carolina, the most vaccinated county in the southern countryside Cody emphasized the importance of vaccination given the strength of the delta variant. “In the Delta variant, this is more urgent than ever,” she said. “The greatest spread and serious consequences of the case occur in areas of low vaccination rates. Data show that Delta differs from past versions of the virus. It is much more contagious. Delta Spreads more than twice as easily from person to person. Delta has recently surged to become the predominant variant. “It was less than 1% of the cases in May, but far more than 80% of the cases we see today. The CDC is now more contagious than the common cold and Ebola delta mutants. It is transmitted like a cold and each unvamped infected person infects another 8-9 people with the virus. On average, it causes more severe illness than previous strains. It’s more likely. ” As a means of encouraging residents to vaccinate, the Department of Health is currently offering credit cards to residents over the age of 18 who have been first vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine at the Madison County Health Department. Bring Summerback Initiative It is done in partnership with NCDHHS. Anyone who drives someone to take the first dose will receive a $ 25 summer card, and anyone who takes the first dose in the health department will receive a $ 100 summer card in the form of a prepaid Mastercard. Ministry of Health announced on August 4.. In his closing remarks to the board, Cody said that the health and safety of the inhabitants was of paramount importance in her mind. “I had people make fun of me,” she said. “I made people say ugly, but that’s okay. If it saves the life of one resident of this county, it’s okay.”

