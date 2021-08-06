Delta variant, COVID risk increases with these events: know when to mask

Large outdoor gatherings are safer than large indoor gatherings, but experts warn that COVID-19 can infect outdoors, especially in the crowd.

“The main challenge is that participants are unaware of the vaccination status of others. We find that Delta is much more susceptible to infection than previous versions of COVID,” Stuart said. “Therefore, even if the proportion of people who are infected is small, they are more likely to get infected.”

Do I need to wear a mask if I am vaccinated?

The CDC last month recommended that fully vaccinated people wear masks in a public indoor environment. “In the realm of substantial or high transmission speeds” This means that there are more than 50 cases per 100,000 people, or a positive rate of 8% or more.

Authorities said that fully vaccinated people You may choose to wear a mask indoors, regardless of the level of transparency in your area If they or someone in their family are unvaccinated, immunocompromised, or at high risk of developing a severe infection from COVID-19.

According to the CDC, vaccinated people usually do not need to wear a mask outdoors. However, in crowded outdoor areas such as sports games and music festivals, vaccinated people may wear masks if someone at home is immunocompromised.

Dr. Gregory Poland, director of the Mayo Clinic Vaccine Research Group, said driver safety precautions such as wearing masked vaccinated people and stopping them with seat belts or pause signs. Compared with.

“Nothing is safe,” Poland said. “Safer only happens by layering one mitigation on top of another.”

I have been vaccinated, but my child has not been vaccinated. Should I avoid rallies?

According to Poland, small gatherings with other vaccinated people are safe for parents of children who are too young to be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine.