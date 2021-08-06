West Nile Virus: Another Worrying Side Effect of US Drought | California

During the last five days of the summer of 2019, doctors fought to reduce John Hayden’s fever.

Hayden’s Sudden onset of symptomsAccording to her daughter Anne Hayden, everyone was confused, including a high fever, and his body did not respond to any treatment. Immediately after Labor Day, he succumbed to a mysterious illness with his family on his side.

Two days later, a single infectious disease doctor in Yorro County, California, where Hayden lived, found that Hayden was infected with the West Nile virus, a rare virus spread by mosquitoes that can cause neurological disorders and death. I told my family that the puncture showed. Symptoms often include fever, headache, nausea, and vomiting, which in severe cases can cause inflammation of the brain or its surrounding membranes.It will be considered by public health authorities Become the most serious vector-mediated disease In California.

“It was life-changing for me,” said Anne, senior director of the Environmental Defense Fund, an advocacy group. It added more weight and urgency to the work she did.

West Nile virus was once associated with increased humidity and humidity, which are conditions that support mosquito breeding. However, more and more studies have found that the drought conditions felt throughout the western United States can amplify their effects. The state is already on the alert.

California reported the first death of the year in July. By the end of the month, the State Public Health Service (CDPH) had recorded 4 people, 94 dead birds, 563 mosquito samples, 10 chickens, and 1 horse virus.

Biologists look for mosquitoes that spread the West Nile virus. Photo: Rick Bowmer / AP

“As West Nile virus activity in the state is increasing, we urge Californians to take all possible precautions to prevent mosquito bites,” said Dr. Thomas J. Aragon, director of CDPH, San Luis. He said in a statement confirming the death of a man in Obispo County. ..

Serious cases of West Nile virus are still rare, and most people with the disease do not experience symptoms. However, scientists point to its widespread use as an indicator that the rise in temperature caused by climate change poses a new threat to human health.

A CDPH spokesman told Guardians that “high temperatures contribute to increased mosquito counts and an increased risk of viral transmission to humans,” but their activity remains within expected levels. People over the age of 50, or people with diabetes or high blood pressure, are at greatest risk.

West Nile virus is difficult to track because most people show no signs of infection and trends are not easy to spot each year.However, Cameron Webb-Public, a medical entomologist and senior researcher at the Center for Infectious Diseases and Microbiology health Studies have shown that drought accelerates its spread.

“During a drought, the water levels in pipes, pits and ponds drop, increasing the likelihood of water stagnation,” he said. “Fish die with other animals that live in these systems, and mosquitoes have free control.”

In stormwater systems, regular rainfalls wash away young mosquitoes, straining their populations. “When it’s dry, it’s actually a better condition of artificial construction for these types of mosquitoes,” Webb added.

It doesn’t take much – mosquitoes can Reproduced with just a milliliter of waterIt hatches hundreds of eggs and is ready to chew humans and animals in less than a week.

Water scarcity also brings flock of birds closer to human settlements and plays a major role in the transmission of the virus. “Because the water in the environment is limited and everything is dry, birds go looking for water and shelters, which tend to be around where people live,” Webb says. I did. Birds that are usually dispersed in the environment are concentrated in urban areas and increase the infection rate.

“You collect people, wildlife, and mosquitoes, and it seems to be one of the key factors that may increase the risk of West Nile virus during the drought year,” Webb said. I added.

A truck sprays mosquitoes in a residential area. Photo: Keith Myers / AP

By the middle of the century, the severity of drought can increase 3 times West Nile fever According to a study published in 2017, cases in areas with low human immunity. To explain how climate emergencies change infectious dynamics, a team of scientists have studied 15 years of data on human cases across the United States, where epidemics of the disease are usually summer and fall. Occurred in the dry year and grew larger.

In a statement when the study was published, Maam Kilpatrick, an associate professor of ecology and evolutionary biology at the University of California, Santa Cruz, said, “I think epidemics match the most ideal temperature for propagation. “. “Instead, the severity of the drought was much more important nationwide, and the drought seemed to be a major driver in the majority of individual states.”

However, in addition to the increased risk of dryness, findings also show that there are tools to counter the rise in transmission. These are the same strategies needed for conservation in the event of a water shortage.

Water usage restrictions Dramatically reduce the number of dangerous mosquitoes, According to another study published earlier this year. Scientists at the University of California, Los Angeles and three other universities have found that 13.3 million Los Angeles County mosquitoes would live without policies enacted to adapt to the last drought that lasted from 2012 to 2016. It is 44% higher and 39% higher in Orange County.

“The climate will be warmer, especially the demand for water for outdoor irrigation,” Dennis Retenmeier, a professor of geography and lead author of the study at the University of California, Los Angeles, said in a statement. “Efforts to reduce urban water use have side benefits: reducing the number of mosquitoes that cause the West Nile virus.”

That’s why the Environmental Defense Fund Hayden says he has hope.

“The relationship between West Nile virus and drought is another of these unexpected and truly unfortunate effects of climate change,” she said, highlighting the devastating effects of father loss on individuals. Said. Families, and communities can do so. “But improvements are possible. Implementing more resilient practices can have a positive impact.”