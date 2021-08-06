Increased virus in obstetric patients





The Northern Ireland Health Trust has confirmed an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases among obstetric patients. Northern Trust and Belfast Trust said preterm births were sometimes arranged and some pregnant women infected with the virus were on ventilators. A senior maternity manager at the Northern Health and Social Care Trust said the number of pregnant women receiving Covid-19 treatment has increased in the past few weeks. A pop-up vaccination clinic has been set up to encourage pregnant women to vaccinate. Belfast Trust said last week it treated 12 pregnant patients Those who test positive. RTÉ News understands that none of the women who tested positive were vaccinated. The Belfast Health and Social Care Trust added that pregnant women infected with the virus need ventilation and the majority are hospitalized in late pregnancy. That’s because the Royal College of Midwives recommended vaccination of pregnant women. According to the RCM, the number of pregnant women hospitalized for serious illness is increasing in the UK, and almost all of them are unvaccinated. The Northern Health Trust Maternity Outpatient Manager said some babies had to give birth prematurely to optimize the breathing of mothers who were positive for Covid-19. Louis Lapworth, who spoke of RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, said the numbers were small, but said, “Sure, there have been unvaccinated women in the last few weeks and need help.” Regarding vaccination of pregnant women, Northern Ireland initially focused on high-risk obstetric patients, but advice has changed in recent weeks, she said, and now all pregnant women are vaccinated. rice field. Ms Lapworth said she “strongly encourages” women to be vaccinated, and said she should talk to medical professionals, look at the evidence and make informed choices. “As a midwife, this is what we do in all obstetric care.” Report: Unakelly

