My sister can be overly “sister”





Dear Amy, I’m thinking about how to deal with a family member who decides to cut off all communication with me without explanation. An episode happened to a niece in her thirties. The last thing I said to her was, “Why don’t you come?” Her reaction was, “Why do people keep trying to get me to do what I don’t want to do?” And that was the last time she spoke to me. She has blocked me from social media and is not answering text messages or phone calls. It’s been almost 3 years. Only a few months ago, my sister out of nowhere separated me from her social media. When I asked her why, she said, “I don’t want to share my life with you right now.” When I asked what I did and what I said, she said, “I want some space.” It’s been almost four months since that happened. I asked my other sister and mother what I did, and they replied they didn’t know. This sister recently traveled to our area, and when she was visiting with my mother, she said that I, my husband or our children would go to my mother’s house Did not allow. My mother allowed her to take this control. My children were angry that they were not allowed to visit their grandmother. I still don’t know what I did that caused this. My sister still talks to our other two sisters. This is really difficult for me as I was 20 years older than this sister and was like her second mom. I did a lot for her to grow up. Until recently we were wondering if we were nearby. What did i do? –In the dark Claiming distance when there is discomfort (or conflict) seems to be built into the basic emotional operating system of some families. For your family, your mother’s choice to succumb to your sister’s control over who visits her family speaks volume. Passive-aggressive silencing techniques and evasion can be traced back to previous generations. You obviously bother these young families, and my instinct is that if you are considerably older than them and you see them as their mother, you It’s likely that they’re invading social media with an emphasis on their choices, where the tone of comments and replies can easily be misunderstood. This-at best-is not cool. In the worst case, it’s annoying and embarrassing. Your sister asked for “some space”, and you should respect her demands and give her space. Also, families are unstable and evasive, so you should check your tone on social media and elsewhere and consider doing it differently. Dear Amy, You know that you are addressing many questions about vaccination (and have some fever). To be honest, I believe people have the right to keep their status private. I never ask someone about their vaccination choices. I don’t understand why people feel the need to know about vaccinations for others. What is your view on this? — Wonder Like you, I have never asked anyone’s vax status. Because I believe in medical evidence that my own vaccination protects me from the more serious aspects of COVID illness and helps keep me away from the hospital if I get infected with the virus. At a recent event, a person asked me if I was vaccinated. I replied: “Why are you asking?” It turns out that they used it more or less as a catalyst for conversation. Medically vulnerable people must do everything possible to protect their health. If it involves asking about the status of vaccination, they should. But (in my opinion), if you’re not medically vulnerable, this isn’t a conversation starter, but a conversation ender. Dear Amy, “Trying to repent” wanted to apologize to his former girlfriend for his abusive behavior during the relationship. Your advice not to contact her was well done. A woman I’ve met in the past contacted me about how to handle things and apologized. I was really angry because she sent me a message and waited two weeks for a reply. She told me she apologized because she felt “bad” about how to handle things. How self-serving. The decision of a person to grow should not come at the expense of someone else being sacrificed a second time. –No contact absolutely. Write to Ask Amy, PO Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068 or email [email protected]..

