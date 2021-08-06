Health
Norfolk NHS Covid App “Check-in” Half a Week
The use of the NHS Covid app in Norfolk has more than halved in a week from the so-called “pindemic”.
This app was used to “check in” to the venue only 64,206 times a week until July 28th. This was a significant decrease from 152,625 times last week.
The most obvious sign that people are turning off the app continues to be a dramatic drop from the 233,273 “check-ins” seen in the week before the blockage restrictions were significantly relaxed on July 19. ..
Self-quarantine alerts sent by the app to Norfolk people also plummeted 34% in a week, government statistics show. After a record number of “pings” last month..
According to experts, the main reason for the sharp drop in alerts is the drop in virus counts, but some admit that some people may simply stop using the app.
The main download incentive has been removed as check-in to the venue is no longer required after the coronavirus restrictions have been relaxed. Most people did this by scanning the QR code with the app.
Paul Hunter, a professor of medicine at the University of East Anglia, said:
“There may have been an additional impact of people disabling that aspect of the app, but the main reason is the reduction of cases.
“There was a significant increase in pings in response to the increase in cases in early July, after which cases decreased and pings decreased by give or take.
“It’s a chicken or the egg that is trying to figure out how much of the overall depression is due to the actual depression and how much it is contributed by those who use the app less often. . “
As the app was announced to be updated on Monday, fewer contacts will be instructed to quarantine after more people are pinged after the blockage restrictions are over. This is the so-called “ping demic”.
Sajid Javid, Minister of Health, The “logic” behind the app has been tweaked, but the sensitivity and risk thresholds haven’t changed...
Instead of checking your contacts for 5 days before a positive test, the app will only return for 2 days.
Hospitality facilities such as pubs, bars, restaurants and cafes, and leisure services such as cinemas and beauty salons require the QR code of the app to be displayed.
However, Norwich’s company said it had seen people become less enthusiastic about scan-ins since the easing on July 19.
Arihant, manager of the Yard Bar and Restaurant at Pottergate in Norwich, which opened for the first time on July 19, said he initially required all customers to “check in.”
“When I first opened it, it was still used by a lot of people and it was also essential, but it became like a face mask in terms of whether people were comfortable and there was a big depression. ..
“The’pindemic’has made people afraid of having to quarantine for 10 days. Especially now that things are reopening and people have holidays and family events that they don’t want to miss. ”
Airana Mack, at the Copper Kettle Cafe in Lower Goat Lane, said eaters are still encouraged to “check in.”
“When people are asked, they feel they need to do it,” she said. “But many people forget or don’t think about it.
“People don’t want to wear masks anymore, so they feel they’re gone and don’t have to” check in “. ”
Norfolk Public Health Authority Last month I urged people not to turn off the app..
“I understand it’s really inconvenient to be asked for self-quarantine, but my personal opinion is to keep using the app,” said Louise Smith, director of public health at the Norfolk County Council. Stated.
In the UK, there is a legal obligation to self-quarantine if the test is positive or if contacted by NHS Test and Trace, but the government strongly recommends that this be a notification via the app. Does not apply.
“Why put the app on hold”-Norwich specialist reporter David Hanant, 33
This week was an important opportunity for my partner and me-20 weeks scan for our eldest son.
If you are afraid of ping, you will not be able to be there at the moment you affirm this life. Confess that you have turned off contact tracing in the app. I haven’t “checked in” anywhere since then.
I was partly guilty of this, but I couldn’t even face being out of it-even worse, my partner had to cancel it because of the ping.
Therefore, we made a conscious decision to turn off Bluetooth on our mobile phones to temporarily eliminate the risk.
But I also made some other adaptations to mitigate this-working from home for the days leading up to the scan, and when adventuring, probably giving myself a wider sleeper than usual. Did-I didn’t “check in” wherever I visited.
I have an app for yonks and have never pinged it so it should be reasonably decent to keep the distance anyway.
The scan is complete and everything went well with the boy, so I’m active and scanning again.
