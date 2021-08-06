Franklin County reaches “substantial” rate of COVID-19 community infection





Franklin County transitioned to a “substantial” level of community infection for COVID-19 on Thursday. In short, the state recommends that everyone wear a mask indoors, regardless of vaccination status. It was the first day the county crossed “moderate” infection levels since Maine released new masking guidance this week. Increased infection rate there And the whole state. Aroostook County has also moved into the substantive category, joining Cumberland, Lincoln, Penobscot, Piscataquis and York County. Waldo County has been widespread in the community for several days. There were four new cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County reported Thursday, for a total of 1,426 cases since the start of the pandemic. Adjacent Androscoggin and Oxford County reported 9 and 6 cases, respectively. State health officials A total of 152 new cases across the state There are no additional deaths. Fifteen residents of Franklin County have died of complications from COVID-19 since March 2020. The 7-day average for new cases in Franklin County was 0.72 per 10,000 residents on Thursday, doubling last week. A significant or high infection rate means that more viruses are circulating within the community. Universal masking not only prevents individuals from getting sick, but also helps slow the spread of the virus. This is essential not to overwhelm the medical system. “We don’t want to overload the healthcare system again,” Joan Kenny Lynch, director of infection prevention systems at Central Main Healthcare, said in an interview Tuesday. “We are seeing it throughout the county and unvaccinated people continue to get sick. When you have your own unvaccinated and they get sick It is putting pressure on the medical system.. “ In Franklin County, 58% of eligible residents received the final shot. This is slightly below the 58.8% immunization rate in Oxford County. Only two counties, Piscataquis and Somerset, have lower vaccination rates than Franklin. Over 69% of all Mainers over the age of 12 are fully inoculated. A spokesman for Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington, a 65-bed community hospital on the Franklin Community Health Network, said early Thursday afternoon that there were no COVID-19 inpatients. Forty-four people across the state were hospitalized on Thursday, according to the Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Eighteen of those inpatients were on critical care and seven were on mechanical ventilation. Maine Health, the parent organization of the Franklin Community Health Network, Announced earlier this week MaineHealth includes Western Maine Health in Oxford County, Stephens Memorial Hospital in Norway, and Maine Medical Center, the state’s largest hospital in Portland. “The vaccine is very effective and prevents hospitalization and health complications from COVID-19,” said Dora Anne Mills, Chief Health Improvement Officer at Dr. Maine Health, in a statement. “In addition, the vaccine has proven to be safe. With one year of data from clinical trials, about 200 million Americans have been vaccinated with COVID-19. With our values We believe that vaccination of all care team members is paramount to unity and protection of colleagues, families, patients and communities. “ Approximately 71% of Franklin Memorial’s 685 staff were vaccinated as of June 30. Since May, the Maine Department of Health and Human Services has required hospitals and other medical facilities to submit monthly vaccination rates. The DHHS dashboard was last updated on July 15th with the June number. Franklin Memorial ranked 28 of the 35 hospitals reported to the state in July, from the highest to the lowest staff immunization rates. ” Before Penobscot County officials sought resignation after being arrested on suspicion of child pornography Next ”

