Studies show that influenza vaccination may protect against the serious effects of COVID-19





Influenza vaccines may provide important protection against COVID-19, according to a new study from the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. A global analysis of anonymized patient records strongly suggests that annual influenza vaccination reduces the risk of stroke, sepsis, and deep vein thrombosis (DVT) in COVID-19 patients. I have. Studies show that patients with COVID-19 who have been vaccinated against influenza are also significantly less likely to visit the emergency department (ED) and be admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU).

“To date, only a small part of the world has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and with all the devastation caused by the pandemic, the global community remains a solution to reduce morbidity and mortality. We need to find a solution, “says senior research. Author Devinder Singh, MD, Chief of Plastic Surgery and Professor of Clinical Surgery at Mirror School, in a press release. The research team conducted the study using patient records from several countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Israel, and Singapore. The team used the TriNetX study database to screen anonymized electronic health records for more than 70 million patients and identified two groups of 37,377 patients. Next, we collate the two groups for factors that may affect the risk of susceptibility to severe COVID-19, such as age, gender, ethnicity, smoking, and health problems (including diabetes and obesity). did. The first study group was vaccinated with the flu vaccine two weeks and six months before being diagnosed with COVID-19, while the second group was also diagnosed with COVID-19, but with the flu. Was not vaccinated. Next, we compared the incidence of 15 adverse events (AEs) within 30, 60, 90, and 120 days of COVID-19-positive testing between the two groups. The results show that people who have not been vaccinated against the flu are much more likely to be hospitalized in the ICU. In addition, they were significantly more likely to have ED (58%), sepsis (45%), stroke (58%), and DVT (40%), and did not reduce their risk of death. In addition, researchers were able to calculate the number of COVID-19-positive patients who needed to be vaccinated against the flu to avoid adverse consequences. They found that 176 patients needed to be vaccinated against the flu to prevent ED visits within 120 days of a COVID-19-positive test. As a result, only 286 patients needed to be vaccinated against the flu to prevent one case of sepsis. One ICU admission was blocked for every 440 patients who were renewed with influenza vaccination. These results suggest that the flu vaccine may protect against some serious effects of COVID-19, but the authors of the study found that the general public, as well as the annual flu vaccine, has COVID. -19 It is highly recommended to get the vaccine. More research is needed, but researchers have found that influenza vaccination strengthens defenses in countries where the COVID-19 vaccine is deficient, or that individuals who have already been vaccinated with COVID-19. He said he hopes to help protect against new breakthrough cases. “Continuous promotion of the flu vaccine may help people around the world avoid the possible’cold’that can be a co-occurrence of both the flu and the coronavirus,” he said. Susan Tagiof, a medical student who did the flu, said in a press release. “The ability to save global health resources by controlling the number of influenza cases, regardless of the degree of protection by the influenza vaccine against the adverse consequences associated with COVID-19, is ongoing to promote influenza vaccination. That’s a good reason to support the effort. Worldwide. “ reference New study: Influenza vaccination protects against the serious effects of COVID-19. EurekAlert! August 4, 2021. Accessed on August 5, 2021. https://www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/924379

