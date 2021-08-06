EU: It’s too early to say if you need a COVID booster as Germany and France move forward





The appearance of the European Medicines Agency will be seen on December 18, 2020 in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. REUTERS / Piroschka van de Wouw / File Photo

EMA, WHO says there is not enough data on boosters yet

Germany and France plan a third dose for the most vulnerable people in September

Some vaccine makers say they need boosters Brussels, August 6 (Reuters)-European Union drug regulators announced on Friday that the COVID-19 vaccine booster would begin a third dose to the most vulnerable countries in September. He said there was not enough data to recommend its use. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said in mid-July that more data was needed before making recommendations on boosters, but the EU’s largest countries, Germany and France, will deploy anyway. We are proceeding with the plan. That’s despite the World Health Organization’s request on Wednesday to stop boosters until more people around the world are vaccinated. read more “Whether and when additional COVID-19 vaccines are needed, as there is not yet sufficient data from vaccination campaigns and ongoing studies to understand how long vaccine protection will last. It’s too early to confirm, “said EMA Friday. Nonetheless, Germany plans to provide boosters to immunocompromised patients, the very elderly, and residents of nursing homes from September. France is also working on a third dose deployment to the elderly and vulnerable people starting next month. read more After reporting on the plans for Berlin and Paris, a spokesperson for the European Commission said the decision on vaccination was made by governments, but on boosters and other issues, EU executives said, “EMA’s advice. “ The EU has booked billions of doses from several COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers over the next few years, saying it may be needed to fight boosters and new variants in recent months. You can also donate to poor countries. The EMA said it is working with manufacturers “to discuss plans to generate data to support booster administration.”Modana (MRNA.O) And Pfizer (PFE.N) In their view, the world has argued that it will soon need boosters to maintain high levels of immunity. Concerns WHO is also paying attention to the lack of data on boosters. “We still don’t know when, when, or need a booster dose,” a spokeswoman said at a press conference on Friday. “There may be certain groups that require additional doses for certain medical conditions, but at this stage we are calling for as much dose sharing as possible from the beginning of vaccination,” said a spokesman. Added. Asked if the booster program was in line with the EU’s recurring commitment to grant fair access to vaccines to everyone in the world, a commission spokesman did not make a direct comment. .. An internal WHO document in June, seen by Reuters, shows that UN agencies considered using boosters each year as the most vulnerable scenario, which allowed poor countries to have longer access to the COVID-19 vaccine. I was worried that I might wait. read more Report by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio Additional report by Michael Shields in Zurich Edited by Josephine Mason and Mark Potter Our criteria: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

