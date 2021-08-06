Health
SARS-CoV-2 antibody is stable or increased for 7 months after infection: study
Healthcare worker studies published Friday in Nature Communications show that levels of IgG antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 have been stable or even increased for seven months after infection.
Researchers at the Barcelona Global Health Institute (ISGlobal) in Spain have also suggested that existing antibodies against the common cold coronavirus can protect against COVID-19.
They said it is important to have a better understanding of the dynamics and duration of immunity to SARS-CoV-2 in order to anticipate pandemic developments and develop effective strategies.
Researchers followed a group of healthcare professionals from the beginning of the pandemic and evaluated the levels of antibodies against various SARS-CoV-2 antigens over time.
“This is the first study to evaluate antibodies to such a large panel of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies over a seven-month period,” said Carlota Dobano, a researcher at IS Global who led the study.
The team analyzed blood samples from 578 participants taken at four different time points from March to October 2020.
They measured the levels and types of IgA, IgM, or IgG antibodies against six different SARS-CoV-2 antigens, and the presence of antibodies against four coronaviruses that cause the common cold in humans.
The researchers also worked with researchers at the University of Barcelona to analyze the neutralizing activity of the antibody.
The results show that the majority of health care worker infections occurred during the first pandemic wave.
With the exception of IgM and IgG antibodies against nucleocapsid (N), the remaining IgG antibodies have been stable for long periods of time, confirming the results of other recent studies.
The most abundant type of antibody, immunoglobulin G (IgG), is found in all body fluids. These antibodies are produced late in infection and observe the body throughout recovery.
“Rather surprisingly, there was an increase in IgG anti-spiking antibodies in 75% of participants without evidence of re-exposure to the virus,” said Gemma Moncunill, senior co-author of the study. ..
No reinfection was observed in the cohort, the researchers said.
The study also suggests that antibodies against human cold coronavirus (HCoV) may provide cross-protection against COVID-19 infection.
According to researchers, people infected with SARS-CoV-2 had lower levels of HCoV antibodies. They also said that asymptomatic individuals had higher levels of anti-HCoVIgG and IgA than those with symptomatic infections.
“Although existing immune cross-protection against the common cold coronavirus has not yet been identified, this may help explain the significant differences in susceptibility to disease within the population,” added Dobano.
This story was published from a news agency feed without changing the text.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint.
download
App now !!
..
Sources
2/ https://www.livemint.com/science/news/sarscov2-antibodies-remain-stable-or-increase-seven-months-after-infection-study-11628248759785.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]