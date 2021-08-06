SARS-CoV-2 antibody is stable or increased for 7 months after infection: study

Healthcare worker studies published Friday in Nature Communications show that levels of IgG antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 have been stable or even increased for seven months after infection.

Researchers at the Barcelona Global Health Institute (ISGlobal) in Spain have also suggested that existing antibodies against the common cold coronavirus can protect against COVID-19.

They said it is important to have a better understanding of the dynamics and duration of immunity to SARS-CoV-2 in order to anticipate pandemic developments and develop effective strategies.

Researchers followed a group of healthcare professionals from the beginning of the pandemic and evaluated the levels of antibodies against various SARS-CoV-2 antigens over time.

“This is the first study to evaluate antibodies to such a large panel of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies over a seven-month period,” said Carlota Dobano, a researcher at IS Global who led the study.

The team analyzed blood samples from 578 participants taken at four different time points from March to October 2020.

They measured the levels and types of IgA, IgM, or IgG antibodies against six different SARS-CoV-2 antigens, and the presence of antibodies against four coronaviruses that cause the common cold in humans.

The researchers also worked with researchers at the University of Barcelona to analyze the neutralizing activity of the antibody.

The results show that the majority of health care worker infections occurred during the first pandemic wave.

With the exception of IgM and IgG antibodies against nucleocapsid (N), the remaining IgG antibodies have been stable for long periods of time, confirming the results of other recent studies.

The most abundant type of antibody, immunoglobulin G (IgG), is found in all body fluids. These antibodies are produced late in infection and observe the body throughout recovery.

“Rather surprisingly, there was an increase in IgG anti-spiking antibodies in 75% of participants without evidence of re-exposure to the virus,” said Gemma Moncunill, senior co-author of the study. ..

No reinfection was observed in the cohort, the researchers said.

The study also suggests that antibodies against human cold coronavirus (HCoV) may provide cross-protection against COVID-19 infection.

According to researchers, people infected with SARS-CoV-2 had lower levels of HCoV antibodies. They also said that asymptomatic individuals had higher levels of anti-HCoVIgG and IgA than those with symptomatic infections.

“Although existing immune cross-protection against the common cold coronavirus has not yet been identified, this may help explain the significant differences in susceptibility to disease within the population,” added Dobano.

This story was published from a news agency feed without changing the text.

