Vaccine demand surges in states hit by delta variants

However, it remains to be seen whether the recent surge in demand will significantly boost vaccination rates. Depending on how deep the fear of the delta is and how long the current surge continues, the new enthusiasm for the shot can diminish as soon as it starts. Other factors include employers’ increased willingness to issue vaccine obligations and the Food and Drug Administration’s ability to issue full approval for at least one shot (Pfizer) in the coming weeks.

Karen Landers, Alabama’s state health officer, believes that the affected states are unlikely to be immediately amnesty. Vaccine spikes will help in the long run, but she said it could take up to six weeks after the first injection before people are fully protected. This means that despite increased vaccination, it may take some time before the number of new infections begins to decline.

“We won’t see a decrease in cases that give people confidence,” she said.

The number of people seeking the Covid-19 vaccine has increased nationwide in recent weeks after stalling for months, despite the coordinated efforts of the federal government to encourage vaccination. Jeff Seienz, head of the White House’s Covid response team, said the country had given 864,000 doses on Wednesday.

There are many factors that drive national trends. Several states, such as Minnesota and New Mexico, have featured President Joe Biden in a proposal to offer $ 100 to those who get their shots. Others like California, Massachusetts, and New York have mandated vaccinations for certain employees, and several large employers, including Disney, Google, and Tyson Foods, are beginning to demand shots.

However, the increase in demand is highest in the worst-occurring states.

“Obviously, Americans are seeing the effects of being neither vaccinated nor protected,” Zyentz said.

Missouri was one of the first states to feel the impact of the Delta variant. Due to the surge in incidents in late June, hospital leaders in the state’s most devastated areas warned the public that the facility was or was nearly full and that there was a shortage of ventilators. I started to do it.About 3 Weeks after the proliferation of new infections began, the number of vaccinations per day increased by 50%.

The Delta then moved south to Arkansas. According to POLITICO’s analysis, the number of cases surged, and after about three weeks, the vaccination rate increased by nearly 200%.

“I think it’s the people who are scared,” said Joseph Canter, Louisiana’s state health officer. , Most people know sick people. “

Tucker Dougherty / Politico

Tucker Dougherty / Politico

The same is true for Alabama. Landers said three of her own neighbors had died from the virus. “Unfortunately, some of my personal losses are somewhat motivating,” she said. “Sorry, you have to.”

More than half of unvaccinated people believe that the vaccine poses a higher health risk than Covid. Kaiser Family Foundation .. Listening to a local doctor tells the story of a dying patient and the story of a widow begging for a shot soon. — — It’s just said it’s too late — many may have been forced to readjust their analysis.

Robert Blendon, a professor of health policy and political analysis at Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health, said: “Suddenly I hear a local doctor talking on the radio about the deaths of people.”

Arkansas Health Minister Jose Romero is demonstrating that people are taking this more seriously as they travel around the state with Governor Asa Hutchinson to persuade people to get vaccinated. Said that it is also seen in the increase in the number of people undergoing examinations. Many did not recognize Covid as a serious risk until hospitalizations and deaths increased, he said.

“People are more aware of this now,” he said.

Currently, the challenge for state health authorities is trying to sustain increasing demand for vaccines.

Missouri, Louisiana, and Arkansas officials say the growing interest in Covid-19 shots is short-lived or supports the community in all states where vaccination rates are still well below the national average. I’m worried that it won’t spread enough. Prevents outbreaks when the weather gets colder and people spend more time indoors.

Kendra Findley, Director of Community Health and Epidemiology in Springfield-Greene County, Missouri, said: “I wish I had increased the vaccination rate, but at this point it’s a little too late to protect people.”

Last year, some states ended business restrictions the moment cases began to decline, allowing the infection to recover. Louisiana’s state health officer, Canter, said he hopes his enthusiasm for vaccines will not diminish the moment infections begin to decline.

“If our community forgets, it will surely be remembered,” he said.

Adam Cancryn and Lauren Gardner contributed to this report.