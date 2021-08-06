Lakeland — In the Explosive Increase of New COVID-19 Cases Emergency room in a crowded hospitalIndignant health officials issued a harsh warning on Thursday.

“I wish you good luck on this trip to those who have not been vaccinated and are not sure they will be vaccinated,” said Dr. Timothy Regan. “It’s likely to get infected in the next few months.”

“The number of COVID patients entering the emergency room is different from what we’ve seen throughout his career,” said Reagan, chief medical officer and president of Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center.

On Thursday afternoon, medical personnel gathered at LRH’s Mulaney Auditorium to provide insights into the latest COVID surge in pork.

According to Regan, children aged 8 and 10 were recently brought to LRH to say goodbye to their mother, who died of COVID-19. She was 38 years old.

“That’s terrible,” he said.

As of Thursday morning, Lake Laundry Regional had 247 COVID patients hospitalized, the highest ever steadily increasing in the last four weeks. Similar patient influxes are seen at Advent Health and Bay Care Hospitals near the entire pork.

About 94% of COVID patients admitted to LRH are unvaccinated, Reagan said.

“Our hospital has reached capacity,” said Dr. Joy Jackson, director of Florida health in Polk and Hardee counties.

Last week, 4,100 new COVID cases were reported in Pork County. It had the highest number of infections in 2021 and was one of the worst pandemics to date.

Danielle Drummond, President and CEO of Lakeland Regional Health, has blamed Delta variant B1.627, which is 60% more contagious than previous strains of virus. Dramondo said that each individual who catches it could infect five to nine others.