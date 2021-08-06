The COVID-19 Delta variant is seeing an increasing number of York County residents seeking a vaccine





Increasing numbers of York County residents receiving the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Take the Delta variant more seriously, According to local health authorities. As of Friday, 979 inhabitants per 100,000 had their first vaccination in the last 14 days, according to state health agency data. This is a 33% increase over the 14 days before the first dose of 734 residents per 100,000. Dr. Matt Howie, Medical Director of the York City Health Department, said: “It’s not what we want to have a little delta in our heels, but it’s good if it leads to more vaccines.” more:Family sues Well Span York Hospital for patient death more:Do you need a mask for your school district?Use the database The recent increase in the number of people receiving the first vaccination, which began in mid-July, has come after the numbers have plummeted since mid-April. Previously, people who wanted the vaccine had already been vaccinated, so health experts expected the vaccination rate to level off. Howie said the national campaign among health professionals to get vaccinated to help protect against delta mutations resonates even with skeptics. Experts said that fully vaccinated people can still spread the disease, but the risk of being hospitalized or dying from it is much lower. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 72% of samples contained mutations in areas including Delaware, Washington DC, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia. State and county level data were not available. “The rise of delta mutants has been hesitant to vaccinate to do the best for the community and to protect ourselves and others,” said Maggie Burton, a state health spokesman. It may have affected the population. “ However, while the number of people receiving the first vaccination in York County is increasing, the opposite is true for those who receive what they consider to be fully vaccinated. Like what you are reading?Think subscribe Support local journalism. It has been on a sharp decline since early May, and as of Friday, 660 inhabitants per 100,000 were receiving full coverage in 14 days. This is a 20% reduction from the 14 days before the final dose of 824 residents per 100,000. “We still have a lot of uncertainties,” Howie said. In addition, Howie said two other factors could contribute to the discrepancy. As a result, the Department of Health has found that more and more people are choosing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, he said. According to CDC data, the proportion of fully vaccinated York County residents is already below the state-wide number. As of Friday, about 48% were fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. About 53.5% received at least one dose. Throughout the state, 53% were fully vaccinated and 66% were vaccinated at least once. The State Department of Health did not respond to comments. As of Friday, 61 additional COVID-19 cases were reported in York County, for a total of 47,785 cases since the outbreak began, the State Department of Health reported. The number of people who tested negative for COVID-19 was 169,396, about 3.4% of the total 4,949,756 negative cases in the state. Two new deaths were also reported, bringing the death toll to 840. Editor’s Note: The percentage of individuals vaccinated at the state and county levels varies between the State Department of Health and the CDC. This is because states count only residents who have been vaccinated in their home county or state, while the CDC also includes residents who have been vaccinated outside the county or state of residence. — You can contact Logan Hullinger at [email protected] or on Twitter (@LoganHullYD).

